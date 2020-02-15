Among the nominees for Best Female Solo Artist at the BRITs 2020 is singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, whose had huge success since breaking on the scene in 2017 with her single 'Lost Without You.' Currently travelling all around Europe, the singer is no stranger to multi-city tours, but the question is, will Freya Ridings tour the UK in 2020?

I contacted Ridings' reps for any information on a potential UK tour and will let you know if I hear anything back. However, so far, no UK dates have been announced.

As previously mentioned, one of Ridings' biggest hits to date is the heartbreaking Lost Without You, which seriously brings the feels. Ridings spoke to The Sun about how sadness in matters of the heart and being lovelorn has proven the catalyst she needed to supercharge her creativity. "Im not going to lie — I'm not sure I'd be doing this job if it weren’t for the rocket fuel heartbreak gives you," she said, adding, "it happens and you vow to make your life better because of it and you get home and write your heart and soul out into a song. It is something that has changed my life."

Ridings has something really fun in common with you, me, and Aussie actor Margot Robbie. Love Island. Robbie proved her stan status recently when she totally fan-girled over meeting former Love Islanders at the red carpet for the film premiere of her movie Birds Of Prey. Ridings revealed her own connection to the show when she spoke to the Evening Standard about her most beloved tune serving as the backdrop during a really sad and poignant moment on Love Island back in 2018.

"They used Lost Without You towards the end of the series", she explained. "Jack and Laura had broken up, tried to get back together, then he said he didn't want to be with her. You could just see in her face the brutal heartbreak and rejection." Ouch, but such an iconic moment of Love Island's heartbreak history.

Solidifying one of your songs as an ultimate heartbreak tune so early on in your career is super impressive but it's clear that the best is yet to come for Ridings. Here's hoping for a tour announcement sometime very soon.