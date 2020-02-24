If hometown dates confirmed anything it's that Peter Weber is falling for Hannah Ann, as he said himself on a date that included showing her a list of all the things he loves about her. The letter her wrote her, listing all the things he loves about her, definitely puts her in the running to receive that final rose. But just in case that doesn't end up happening, there's a distinct possibility that Hannah Ann could become the next Bachelorette and go on to find a fairytale ending of her very own.

Of course, that's not to say that Hannah Ann doesn't still have a solid chance of winning over Peter's heart by the end of this season. In fact, there's plenty of clues to suggest she and Peter are still together. Still, Peter's season has proven difficult to predict, given the non-stop drama and Peter's own assurances that his ending cannot be spoiled. So at this point, nothing is guaranteed, which makes Hannah Ann's odds of becoming this year's Bachelorette all the more possible.

For starters, she's come a long way since the drama of champagne-gate, which found her and Kelsey at odds with one another. That fight could've easily become a major focus of the entire season and not in a good way, but it didn't. Instead, Kelsey and Hannah Ann were both able to set aside the misunderstanding and become friends. They were seen chatting together in the hotel rooms on numerous occasions and greeted each other warmly throughout the duration of the season. Being given such a good edit on the show means she's at least in the producers' good graces.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

The one thing holding Peter back with Hannah Ann was his concern that she had never been in love before, but given her age, it kinda makes sense. She has great qualities that Peter seems to appreciate aside from her lack of experience with relationships. Despite that, Hannah Ann, who is currently 23-years-old, has proven to be one of the most open and honest contestants this season when it comes to sharing her feelings with Peter. It's that vulnerability that has made Peter so confident in their relationship, regardless of age.

"I'm really turned on by someone who is persistent and who shows me, especially in that kind of atmosphere, that they're there for me and how excited they are for me," Peter told Cosmopolitan during the group date in Costa Rica about why he opted to give Hannah Ann his first impression rose. "Her intention just was so obvious from the very beginning."

Being vulnerable is a critical part about being Bachelorette since it allows viewers the chance to see the real you and understand what you're looking for in a partner. In short, it gives them a reason to root for you. And nothing wins over fan support quite like watching someone get their heart broken on national television. So if Peter doesn't choose Hannah Ann by the end of all this, her pain and sadness could set up the perfect narrative for her to become the next Bachelorette. That is, if she's willing to put her heart on the line again so quickly.