She's chaperoned countless people through their summer break ups, she's the face of Gucci, and she's made video games sexy, so will Lana Del Rey tour the UK in 2020?

The good news is that, yes, from Feb 25, Del Rey will be touring the UK with four massive arena shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham. However, the bad news is all of the tickets are now sold out. But, if you keep an eye on the Ticketmaster website you might be able to buy a ticket via official resale in the run up to the show.

The sell out tour is no surprise following her hit album from 2019 Norman F*****g Rockwell.

Those who've previously attended any of Del Ray's shows are in for a serious surprise as she explained to Elton John in a conversation they had for Rolling Stone that not only has she developed musically — but the whole feel of her output seems different. "Being in rehearsals now," she said, "getting ready for these bigger shows, it's almost a little stressful, because what I’ve written is so much of a different mood from what I’ve been playing live for, like, 10 years." She added, "I'm like, 'I think I need to just do the whole show differently.'"

Despite all of this success as an artist and performer, speaking to NME, Del Rey said her happiest times are when she can appreciate the simpler things in life. "When I'm not working, or when I'm not playing shows, I'm really just on the phone, full eighth grade-style chatting with my friends and catching up," she says. Adding "I think just knowing that I'm on the same page with the people in my life who I'm the closest with gives me the most hope."

Hopefully she'll return to our shores for another tour after taking some well deserved downtime and, fingers crossed, making more music.