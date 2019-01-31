Feminist film lovers have already been spoiled for choice this year with female-focused, gender-subverting period films. You've got The Favourite, Colette, and, of course, Mary Queen of Scots. There's so much goodness, it's hard to keep up with it all. The Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie biopic is thankfully still in cinemas, but when will you get to enjoy it from the comfort of your own home? I'm desperate to see it again, and want to know, will Mary Queen of Scots come to Netflix UK?

The Radio Times has released Netflix UK's schedule for the upcoming months, and, unfortunately, Mary Queen of Scots doesn't make an appearance. That doesn't mean that it won't come to the streaming service in the near future, though. For now, however, the only thing you can do is watch this space, or, y'know, take a trip to the cinema. Since it was only released in UK theatres on Jan. 18, according to the Mirror, there should still be time to see it.

However, it's unlikely the film will stay in theatres for much longer, as it sadly grossed a little less than expected, the Guardian reports. So far it's made a total of £4,959,405 during the two weeks it's been in theatres, which definitely doesn't sound too shabby, but it's quite a way off from the cool £6,873,056 that M Night Shyamalan’s Glass (which stars James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson) made in its first fortnight, the newspaper reports.

However, if you want to get your Mary Stuart kicks in another format, then Netflix UK is definitely the way to go. The streaming service has you set up with all four seasons of Reign, a TV drama that follows Mary's travels from France to her suitor in waiting. The show's picked up a fair bit of traction, having taken home the People's Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama in 2014, as the Independent reported, so you can be certain that it'll fill that Mary Queen of Scots void.

For more Mary-related content, albeit from a slightly different point of view, I also recommend the Cate Blanchett film Elizabeth: The Golden Age. Blanchett is, as you can probably imagine, magnificent. She received an Academy Award nomination for her role in 2008, according to the Guardian. Plus, Bustle named it one of their top 12 female-driven period dramas. No bias here, but I reckon that's an opinion you can trust.

While the latest Ronan-starring film focuses in on the point of view of Mary, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, unsurprisingly, tells things from Elizabeth's side. However, it's just as hair-raising seeing things from Elizabeth's point of view, and Samantha Morton, who plays Alpha in The Walking Dead, makes an excellent Mary. While the film's not on Netflix UK, it's super easy to stream. You can watch it on Youtube for the price of £2.49, or on Google Play for the same. Hopefully that'll tide you over until Mary Queen of Scots is made available to stream at home.