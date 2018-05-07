Spoilers for Sunday's The Royals ahead. After the reveal that Liam is working with Cyrus to dethrone Robert, "Foul Deeds Will Rise" shows that they aren't the only ones trying to take down the king. Queen Helena also wants King Robert off the throne on The Royals and it seems she has the conniving intelligence and power to make it happen. Beyond his own mother turning against him, Eleanor also realizes that Robert is not all that he pretends to be and encourages Willow not to marry him. So before Season 4 is through, there's a possibility that Robert could not only lose his future queen, but the crown.

If you've been anti-Robert since he showed up on the scene in Season 3 and took away Liam's chances to be king, then "Foul Deeds Will Rise" will delight you. And even if you like Robert, you have to admit that he is a tyrant, taking complete control of the U.K. by dissolving parliament. The way he achieved this was by manipulative means since he caused a power outage that he said made parliament look inept. Meanwhile, he planned the blackout, which put people's lives in danger as a way to make him look good. So King Robert definitely doesn't deserve to serve the British people — and his mother, brother, and uncle are all doing their best to ensure that he doesn't.

While it seemed that Cyrus and Liam were leading this movement, Helena surprises them in "Foul Deeds Will Rise." Although she appeared to ignore Liam at the time, she had listened to her younger son's concerns about Robert. She conducted her own investigation into the king and the energy magnate Martin Caine, whom Robert used to cause the blackout. She even placed Aston Lang in the Venezuelan embassy as a way to spy on Cyrus, which proved that Liam and Cyrus were on the same team as her. So these three royals form a rebellious alliance and Helena ensures that Caine will say that Robert coerced him into causing the power outage. (Helena also figures out that Sebastian was only sleeping with her to collect information for Robert, so she shows who's the real boss in the penultimate episode of Season 4.)

Jasper is also on board with Helena, Cyrus, and Liam's coup since he gets the men who had pledged their allegiance to Robert during his stag party to be loyal to Liam. The only people in the royal household who aren't in on the plan to bring Robert down are Willow and Eleanor. But even without knowing that Robert caused the blackout, Willow starts to reconsider marrying Robert. He scolds her for speaking out against Caine in the media (which viewers know is because Caine was in on the power outage) and he doesn't inform her that he has decided to permanently disband parliament. Willow is smart enough to know that just because he's king doesn't mean that she should be kept in the dark (blackout pun totally intended) and she threatens to end the engagement.

However, Eleanor and Willow are still on Team Robert until the very end of the episode. Robert smooths things over with Willow with some loving words and Eleanor is outraged with Liam when Jasper tells her about the rebellion. But with the idea that her boyfriend and twin think that Robert is evil, Eleanor discovers that Robert is not being genuine with Willow. She recognizes the words that Robert said to Willow as her own. This means that Robert stole her Christmas letter to Jasper, but also that Robert probably doesn't really love Willow. Eleanor tells Willow not to marry her brother because while Eleanor is less concerned with Robert's political games, she does take matters of the heart seriously.

With the original five major players of The Royals — Helena, Cyrus, Liam, Eleanor, and Jasper — all against Robert now, the Season 4 finale promises to be packed with drama. (Eleanor actor Alexandra Park told Bustle the finale would be "huge.") And even if Willow is still considering marrying Robert, there's a possibility that she wouldn't end up being queen if he's dethroned. But it seems that Willow might also be a major player in exposing Robert for who he really is and she'll have to decide if she's ready to give up her royal dreams for the good of the British people before Season 4 ends.