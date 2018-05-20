Selena Gomez is up for another Billboard Music Awards nomination this year, and could likely show up on Sunday night's red carpet. She's been busy — she's got a new song out for 13 Reasons Why's second season — but fans haven't gotten a new album since 2016. So, will Selena Gomez go on tour in 2018?

Right now it looks like there are no plans — nothing exists at the moment on her website's tour section. But this new 13 Reasons Why music — the song, "Back To You" — could signal that more new music is coming soon. Gomez told Billboard that she's "finishing up" a batch of new music, but didn't divulge exactly what was going on with it, and it seems like it's not exactly in album form yet. "There's no date, there's no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I've collectively put away," Gomez said. "I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready."

From the sounds of it, the singer wants to be absolutely sure about her next musical move before she presents it to the public, especially after her last album, Revival, was so personal. "This has been building for maybe two years. I was really happy with Revival, but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record," Gomez said in the same interview. "Because for me, it could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had."

In the meantime, though, she's got other projects on her plate. Gomez also acts as the executive producer for 13 Reasons Why, which debuted its newest season on Netflix May 18, and apparently, she's ready and willing to help out with any music its team might need. "She's always been really open-minded about it and she understands the show has a sound and has certain needs," 13 Reasons Why's music supervisor, Season Kent, told Billboard. "She says, 'I'm here when you need me, tell me what you want.' Last season, we really wanted her to do a cover and luckily our composer did the track for us, and she was totally cool doing the cover."

Another reason for her break from music and touring is likely the kidney procedure Gomez underwent late last year, when her best friend grown-ish actor Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to help her. "Selena did have a complication, too," Raisa told W magazine. "A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died."

So, yeah, after an ordeal like that, it makes sense that Gomez is taking her good old time before she throws herself headfirst in to the whirlwind of touring. Spending every single night onstage definitely takes a tole on your body, so especially after those health complications, it's wise for her to go at her own pace. She'll hopefully be at the awards on Sunday to see if her collaboration with Kygo, "It Ain’t Me," takes the cake for top dance/electronic song. But either way, it seems like she's got more hits up her sleeve when the album finally comes.