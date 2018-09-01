There’s nothing like capping off the unofficial end of summer with a heartwarming dramedy. Netflix’s latest international series Sisters, premiering on Sept. 1, is here to deliver laughs, smiles, and tears with a story about a woman who finds out she has hundreds of siblings due to in-vitro fertilization. Per TV Tonight, the Australian series originally aired on Network Ten in October 2017 and viewers obviously want to know if Sisters will return for Season 2. It turns out this series is stuck in a bizarre limbo, actually, so no one knows when and if it will come back.

After Season 1, Network Ten surprisingly left the show out of its 2018 line-up announcements and has yet to confirm if the show is cancelled or on an extended hiatus according to the previous TV Tonight report. It’s not clear how Netflix picked up Sisters, but perhaps it will lead to additional episodes in the future. This may seem like a stretch, but Netflix did revive Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Fox cancelled it due to low ratings so anything is possible. Picking up a show that is on an undefined hiatus seems like an odd move but the streaming service could always treat it like a limited series with the existing seven episodes.

The show follows Julia (Maria Angelico), who discovers that her dying father Julius Bechly (Barry Otto), a Nobel Prize winning reproductive scientist, confessed to using his own sperm to sire more than 100 children. Until that point, she believed she was an only child, but now she wants to meet her half-siblings.

The Sisters trailer focuses primarily on her budding relationship with her sisters Roxy Karibas (Lucy Durack), a wayward TV star, and Edie Flanagan (Antonia Prebble), a straight-laced lawyer. Roxy is thrilled to have a new family while Edie is horrified by the entire situation.

The clip also shows Julia discovering a not-yet fully disclosed secret about her parents' past and emotionally struggling as her dad meets his other daughters. But, there are obvious moments of bonding between the trio as they navigate this unexpected twist in their lives. Sisters really seems like a great story about how people from completely different backgrounds can come together and form a family in the strangest of circumstances.

The premise may appear to be outlandish, but there have been several stories of men having hundreds of kids due to sperm donation. The Sydney Morning Herald reported how Sisters was inspired by people like Bertol Wiesner. The scientist founded a London fertility clinic alongside his wife and they used his sperm to impregnate clients.

Wiesner had reportedly fathered an estimated 600 biological children when this information was revealed in 2012. And, there was the insane story of college pals Mikayla Stern-Ellis and Emily Nappi who discovered they were half-sisters with the same sperm donor. So, this sisterhood saga could absolutely happen in real life. Sisters seems like it might be a one-season only show, but there’s still a lot to enjoy in this comedic drama about redefining what it means to be a family.