Northern Irish band Snow Patrol have enjoyed worldwide success ever since their 2003 album Final Straw. Since then, the band have gone onto release a string of successful albums, all of which helped make them a household name. The band are perhaps best known for smash hits such as "Chasing Cars" and "Run," and just last year the rockers dropped their seventh studio album, Wildness. But will Snow Patrol tour the UK in 2019?

According to Snow Patrol's official website, the Grammy Award-winning band will indeed be performing across the UK throughout 2019 — and shows will take place at some of the UK's biggest music festivals. The first stop on the band's scheduled list of UK shows will be at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. The band will perform on three consecutive days at the legendary event, starting on Friday, June 28 through to Sunday, June 30. During the Glasto weekend, Snow Patrol will make a quick dash to the Eden Sessions music festival in Cornwall, where they are booked in to perform on Saturday, June 29. Sadly both Glastonbury and Eden Sessions are sold out, but there are still ways to get tickets for Glastonbury, read on to find out more.

A couple of weeks later, you can catch the Irish rockers at the 2019 TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow on Sunday, July 14, for which tickets are still available to be purchased here. The following week, Snow Patrol will perform live at The Latitude Festival in Suffolk on Saturday, July 20, you can buy tickets to attend here.

According to the Metro, Snow Patrol are scheduled to perform on the famous Pyramid Stage at around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28. The band are then expected to perform on a variety of smaller stages throughout the rest of their 2019 Glastonbury stint.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2019 have now sold out, however according to the website Glasto Feed, there are still some competitions which offer tickets to the festival as prizes. Those lucky enough to already possess tickets should try to refrain from showing them off on social media, because according to Radio X, Glasto organisers have sent out a warning message to festival-goers via their Instagram story. It read, "Tickets for this year's Festival are being sent out over the next couple of weeks. When you do receive you tickets PLEASE DO NOT post photos of them online. Thank you." Although not confirmed, it could be assumed that the warning stems from fears of fake tickets being sold online, so make sure be extra careful when your beloved tickets arrive in the mail.

As reported by the Guardian, Snow Patrol will be joined at the iconic festival by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lauryn Hill, Billie Eilish, Years & Years, Bastille and many more. According to NME, the 2019 legends slot will be occupied by the Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue, and this year's Glastonbury headliners were previously announced to be The Cure, The Killers, and Stormzy.