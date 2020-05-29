Michael Scott may have fancied himself the world's best boss, but throughout the course of Space Force Season 1, Steve Carell’s four-star general character Mark R. Naird goes where no Dunder Mifflin employee has gone before: space. Tasked with running Space Force, the new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, Naird uses his military know-how to establish America’s foothold in outer space, which proves challenging on multiple levels. But now that all 10 episodes have dropped on Netflix, some viewers may be wondering where the series goes from here. Will Space Force return for a second season, or will this prove to be a one-and-done endeavor?

As of now, Netflix has yet to renew the show for a second installment; however, given the star power both in front of and behind the camera, it seems highly likely that Naird’s journey is far from over. Aside from Carell, Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, and Noah Emmerich. Most notably, though, Carell reunited with The Office creator Greg Daniels in order to bring this project into being. And considering how popular The Office remains years after its series finale (seriously, everyone is pretty much addicted to it at this point), it’s hard to imagine Netflix giving up hope on Carell and Daniels so early on.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Greg Daniels was the first and only person that came to mind,” Carell told Variety about teaming up once again with his friend and former colleague. “He’s smart, funny and has excellent taste. I trust him implicitly. More often than not, our instincts align with one another. We generally find the same sort of things funny, or moving, or intriguing. That has been the case since we first met.”

For his part, Daniels is very passionate about Space Force's subject matter; he wanted to create a military comedy for quite some time. “There's such wonderful cultural memories from landing on the moon, and there's a feeling of, 'We really had our act together back then,’” Daniels explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Now there's so much more nationalism and everybody's trying to get a piece of the moon. So it feels like a very good way to talk about stuff in the world."

Neither Carell nor Daniels have discussed any potential plans for a second season thus far, but their excitement and passion about the project is undeniable and offers a strong indication that if they get the green light from Netflix, there could be more to come.