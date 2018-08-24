The Sweetener merch collection went high fashion. Ariana Grande and Nicopanda dropped a super limited edition Sweetener merch collection on Aug. 23. It was so limited edition that it included only two pieces and was available for just 24 hours, which have officially expired. But is it gone... for good?

Bustle reached out to reps to see if there is any chance of a last-minute stock replenishment due to the intense digital hype that surrounded the drop. They could not confirm any future plans at this time.

You can troll the merch site or Grande's and Nicopanda's socials for further info on a possible surprise restock. Or you can wait a sec and search third party sites to try and score one of the items albeit at increased pricing.

In case you are unfamiliar Nicopanda, it's the NYC-based streetwear brand created by Nicola Formichetti. He is perhaps best known for being a part of Lady Gaga's Haus of Gaga.

The Nicopanda Sweetener collection is comprised of a pair of unisex sweatshirts in millennial pink and baby blue. The pink hoodie boasts Grande's first name upside down in sky blue block letters around the crew neck collar.

The blue version is a hoodie with the album name inverted in gold, block letters at the neckline, as well. The only other graphic is the name of the brands on the bottom back seam of each shirt.

Arianators were super pumped about this collab and their voices were heard in the comments. Reactions were swift, passionate, and active, as fans answered this merch drop with their dollars. They either pledged to purchase or bragged about copping one of the much-coveted pieces.

This user wins the Internet for this comment. She had no words.

This selection of comments captures all of the feels. Some fans were lamenting their empty wallets while others were celebrating the fact that they scored one.

This pair of sweatshirts was clearly a hit. While the countdown clock has expired in the site, the purchase links are still live and have yet to be disabled as of press time. Perhaps they are hidden for a restock? You never know!

If you managed to grab one of these highly desired tops, you can style them for the street with leggings, skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, destroyed shorts, or simply a pair of shoes so it's like a dress. They look super cozy and comfy.

Since the response to the limited merch aka two shirts burned at a fever pitch, perhaps that'll necessitate the brand releasing or producing more to meet the demand and the desire. If not, you may be SOL and relegated to scoping them out via resale sites or third party merchants from Poshmark to eBay.

Or you can shop the regular Sweetener merch. There are plenty of Grande graphics and branded pieces that will allow the most ardent and dedicated Ariantors to show their love for her in style.