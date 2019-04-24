The ITV drama The Bay follows a missing persons case in the coastal town of Morecambe, which is led by Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong and her accompanying team. The whodunnit centres around those affected by the disappearance of siblings, Holly and Dylan Meredith, as well as a Family Liaison Officer who has a personal connection to the case. The first series concludes this week (Wednesday, April 24) on ITV1, but will The Bay return for season two? Here's everything you need to know.

As it stands, there has been no announcement of a second series of The Bay. I have reached out to a representative of ITV for comment, and will update with any new information once it becomes available. The first series of the crime-drama follows Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who has compromising connection to a missing persons case.

The first season's official synopsis reads, "As a police Family Liaison Officer(Armstrong), she’s trained never to get emotionally involved. Her job is to support families during the worst time of their lives whilst also to be the eyes and ears of the police investigation; a cuckoo in the nest. But there’s something very different about this particular case. With horror Lisa realises she’s got a personal connection with this frightened family; one that could compromise her and the investigation. As she grapples to get justice for the grieving family, Lisa discovers it could come at the cost of her own."

ITV on YouTube

During the series finale, which according is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. on ITV1, viewers will learn the truth behind The Bay's central mystery, and (fingers crossed) all of our many, many questions will finally be answered. The first season of The Bay has enjoyed an array of positive reviews — earning an impressive 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One review from the Guardian noted that "The Bay is what it is and you can't fault it. It's a satisfying knotty, plotty hour," and concluded "In short, come on into The Bay. The water’s lovely."

Many comparisons between The Bay, and the fellow seaside based crime-drama, Broadchurch, have been made by critics of the first season, and one review from the Telegraph joked that "ITV's new crime drama is basically Baychurch, to the point that it would be of little surprise if Olivia Colman strode in in a lank grey trouser suit and started crying."

ITV

As reported by The Sun, the first series of The Bay stars Morven Christie as Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning, Jonas Armstrong as Sean Meredith, Lindsey Coulson as Penny, Taheen Modak as Med, and more.

The series finale of The Bay is scheduled to air tonight (Wednesday, April 24), and the mystery surrounding the disappearance Holly and Dylan Meredith will reach its no doubt dramatic conclusion. Due to the first season's ability to grip viewers with its addictive whodunnit backdrop, I'm sure that a second outing of The Bay would be more than welcome.

The Bay concludes on Wednesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. on ITV1.