Will 'The Kominsky Method' Return For Season 3? Prepare For More Ruth

A show about inching progressively closer to death can only have so many seasons, but given its growing success, The Kominsky Method could return for Season 3. Season 1 picked up two Golden Globes and three Emmy nominations, and if Season 2 fares just as well during the upcoming award season, a third could very well be on its way. Plus, stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin seem to be up for more.

When Douglas suggested that 85-year-old Arkin was close to retiring in the video announcement for Season 2, Arkin quickly shot the idea down. And with genes as good as Douglas' (he shared during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that his father will turn 103 years old in December), he likely won't be going anywhere anytime soon either.

The only real, solid evidence for a potential third season, though, is a comment made to Entertainment Weekly by Douglas and Season 2 newcomer Kathleen Turner. By Douglas' recommendation, Turner was brought on to play his character Sandy's ex-wife Ruth. The pair worked together on multiple films during the '80s, including Romancing the Stone and The War of the Roses, and they have unmatched comedic chemistry.

"When I saw the part that [series creator Chuck Lorre] had written, it just reeked of a kind of a War of the Roses divorce, and she's just so good," Douglas told EW. "I was just so happy she said yes."

In Season 2, their characters share a daughter who's dating a much older man, which gives them a lot to bicker about. Both Douglas and Lorre find the scenes incredibly hilarious — so much so that they want to see more of Turner on the show. "I've got my fingers crossed that if we do a third season that Kathleen will be more [involved]," Douglas said. "I'm just savoring the fact that I see an opportunity for us to have a lot of fun with that relationship."

It sounds like Douglas is really pushing for a continuation of their story, and Turner seems like she's on board. "We must have that sort of vibe of an old married couple, because we're just so comfortable with our past and our relationship," she told EW. "It's sort of like, 'Oh, there they go again.'" Hopefully, they have the opportunity to keep going, but if things go the way of Season 1, there should be Season 3 news within the next couple months.