There’s no doubt about it: buttons will be frantically clicked, websites manically refreshed, and tears will be shed this Saturday morning when the Spice Girls reunion tour tickets go on sale. The '90s girl power group have finally confirmed they will be getting back together (sans Posh Spice), however Mel B’s been dropping some major hints that there could be more performances than previously announced. At the moment, six UK dates scattered across the nation have been confirmed but will the Spice Girls add more tour dates? Fingers crossed fellow Spice Girls fans, any improvement on my odds of getting tickets is more than welcome.

While the rest of the Spice Girls have been keeping pretty quiet about any potential new dates, Mel B’s been giving the people what they want. On a few recent radio appearances, she teased that the crew could be adding more concerts though she remained pretty light on the details. The girls joined Baby Spice Emma Bunton at her day job -— presenting a breakfast radio show on Heart FM — and as they all got chatting, Mel B was a little more loose lipped than the rest of them. Per The Mirror, the other girls “denied plans to add extra dates” however Mel B instantly fired back, “Liar, liar pants on fire.”

Afterwards, Geri Horner didn’t completely shut down Mel B’s assertions but said, “Let’s see if Mel B behaves herself and then we’ll see.”

Chris Evans from BBC Radio 2 also grilled them on the fact that he “knew for a fact that [the Spice Girls] put some stadiums on hold”, an indication that they could be adding more dates. (They didn’t respond.) I’ve reached out to a representative for the girls to see if there’s any truth to Mel B’s words, but I haven’t heard anything back just yet. We’ll probably have to wait till this Saturday when tickets go live at 10.30 a.m. to see if there’s going to be any additions to the line-up.

If Mel B has her way, it also sounds like their London gig on June 15 at Wembley Stadium might not be their last one. When BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans asked if it was their last show, Mel B piped up and said, “No, it’s not!” Their reunion has come at a pretty good time as well if they’re looking to do a few more gigs next year, as big name festivals will undoubtedly be thinking about their line-ups for next summer.

Glastonbury Festival will be returning after taking a year off and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to enlist the help of the Spice Girls for their return, however Mel C said there were “no plans” at the moment. Ever the rebel, Mel B said, “We should though.”

As if Glasto wasn’t already enough of a draw. Tickets for the Spice Girls Reunion Tour will be released on November 10 at 10:30am and sold through Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours. Set your alarms and have your bank cards ready, the battle for Spice World looms ahead.