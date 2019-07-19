The latest TV revival returned to life sooner than expected. Veronica Mars Season 4 dropped a week early to Hulu and fans are understandably scrambling. Originally slated to release the 8-episode revival of Veronica Mars on Friday, July 26, the star's titular heroine announced news of the surprise drop. Cast members from the revival appeared at a panel for the show at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 19.

TVLine reported that during the panel, Bell announced to a crowd of stunned Marshmallows that all eight episodes of Veronica Mars Season 4 were available, like right that minute. In a video posted to the outlet's Instagram, Bell can be seen expressing frustration that fans would have to wait another week for new episodes. The panel was held the day after Bell's birthday, causing her to proclaim, "I want it on the internet for my birthday right now, Hulu." As if by magic, Ms. Mars made it so.

Hulu on YouTube

More to come...