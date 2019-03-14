Marvel released a brand new trailer for its upcoming Avengers installment on Thursday, March 14, and boy, is there a lot to take in. With the end of the world seemingly near and many of the universe's most powerful heroes vanished from existence, fans have been wondering if Thor will die in Avengers 4. While its unclear exactly what will take place when the film debuts on April 26, this new snippet offers flashback into the hammer-wielding god's past that makes his future feel a tad bit grim.

The Endgame trailer is full of black and white moments, which appear as a reflection of Thor's time as an Avenger (Iron Man and Captain America's journeys also get this black and white treatment). During one scene, Thor somberly recalls the moment he watched many of his fellow superheroes die during their last quest to save the world. Perhaps its simply just a recap of his storyline, but only time will tell what the outcome will be.

As one of only a handful of survivors, which also includes Black Widow, Captain America, Bruce Banner, and Iron Man, Thor will likely be desperate to bring everyone back and defeat Thanos. And fans can only speculate what may happen next as the group fights to restore the universe. Although the clip manages to keep things very vague when it comes to his future survival, it appears that Thor is very much a strong presence in Endgame. The character notably appears at the end of the snippet alongside Captain Marvel in what appears to be their first meeting.

The post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War shows Nick Fury sending a text summonsing Captain Marvel's help and it seems that she couldn't have arrived a moment sooner to help save the day. In the final moments of Infinity War, Thanos gets the sixth and final infinity stone which gives him the power to wipe out half the Earth's population. With it, he takes out a myriad of Marvel superheroes including Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. It was certainly a devastating moment, not only for the surviving Avengers, but also for MCU fans who had a hard time processing the deaths of so many major Marvel characters.

The new film seems to pick back up right where things left off. The feelings of survivor's remorse are heavy throughout the clip as the remaining Avengers attempt to regroup from the massive tragedy. Despite the traumatic experience, they manage to turn things around as they begin a training mission that will seemingly help them try to settle the score. By the end, their sorrows have turned into strength, resulting in the new resonating mantra: “Whatever it takes.”

