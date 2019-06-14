If cop drama, hit men, and cartel assassins are what you crave in a TV show, then Amazon's Too Old to Die Young, premiering June 14, might be your next marathon. And in this case, "marathon" is kind of literal: the series is comprised of 10 90-minute episodes, totaling roughly 15 hours of content. If that's still not enough to satisfy you and you want a Too Old to Die Young Season 2, unfortunately, you might be out of luck: though there's been no official confirmation, but series creator Nicolas Winding Refn has suggested it's more of a one-and-done kind of project.

When the show premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Refn referred to it in an interview as a "13-hour film." This could simply be the way that he thinks of the storyline, but it might also mean that by the season finale, the story will be all tied up, and that he doesn't have plans to continue it. If the latter is true, you can at least rest assured that after such a large time commitment, you won't be left with a dreaded (and never resolved) cliffhanger. And based on the premise, it does seem more like an extended movie than a show that can be drawn out over multiple seasons.

Variety on YouTube

Per Collider, Too Old to Die Young stars Miles Teller as a distraught police officer named Martin. Along with the man who murdered his partner, he finds himself sucked into the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles, where he must confront various assassins, drug lords, and teen gangs all in an overarching battle for clout, respect, and their piece of the American pie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will follow "killers' existential journeys in becoming samurai," whatever that means.

If that description isn't enough to entice you to watch, then perhaps the Too Old to Die Young trailer will. It opens with Martin shooting a woman on the street, then admitting to another man that he felt no guilt or remorse in doing so; he just felt empty. Later, Martin is told that he wasn't "supposed" to kill her, but he replies that it wasn't his fault.

As a result, he's told he'll have to "work off" his mistake, which probably means he will have to engage in some shady dealings as penance. A voiceover says that "as the world fractures, someone has to be there to protect innocence," but it doesn't seem like anyone in the show is a saint. Seconds later, Martin says "I want the worst guys you got," and the trailer is packed with gunfire, blood, and a lot of fighting in dimly lit rooms.

It's an ambiguous, highly stylized teaser that gives little concrete information about what the show is about or how it might end. But come June 14, viewers can see for themselves if Martin's twisted story comes to a satisfying conclusion, and if Too Old To Die Young even warrants a second season.