Donald Trump may have soured many a friendship in recent years, but his latest announcement might get him back in a former pal's good books. On Thursday, Trump said he's considering pardoning Martha Stewart, who was investigated for insider trading in the early 2000s and later convicted for related crimes.

Trump's announcement came hours after he tweeted that he had pardoned Dinesh D'Souza, a right-wing figure who's peddled conspiracy theories and was convicted of campaign finance fraud. According to CNN, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday that Stewart was "to a certain extent... harshly and unfairly treated." She was convicted in 2004 of obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and lying to investigators. (Stewart was prosecuted by none other than James Comey, whom Trump fired as FBI director and has publicly insulted on Twitter many times.)

Aboard Air Force One, Trump also said that he's thinking of commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's sentence. Blagojevich was convicted of corruption charges and was slapped with a 14-year sentence.

The collection of people convicted of crimes that may seem random, but D'Souza, Stewart, and Blogojevich are connected to Trump in some way.

Trump and Stewart have a complicated history. They were both friends at one point, before falling out over The Apprentice. In 2005, Stewart hosted an Apprentice spinoff that got low ratings, and she claimed Trump had walked back on his deal to step down from his show so only her version of the show would air at the time. "If I'd had my druthers, there would have been only one Apprentice on the air at one time," she said at the time.

Trump responded to Stewart's diss at the time with a letter that referenced her insider trading scandal, accused her of making up the deal for him to step down from the show, and slammed her ratings. "Your performance was terrible in that the show lacked mood, temperament and just about everything a show needs for success," Trump reportedly wrote in the letter. "I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it — and your low ratings bore me out."

Stewart said, according to CNN Money, that the letter was "so mean-spirited and reckless that I almost can't believe my longtime friend Donald Trump wrote it."

As for Blagojevich, he was a participant on Celebrity Apprentice back in the day. The official who prosecuted Blagojevich was Patrick J. Fitzgerald, whom The New York Times describes as a close friend and colleague of Comey.

