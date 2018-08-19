Eternal heartthrobs Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are finally costarring in a romantic comedy, but it's possible that they're already living one. Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married, and to hear Ryder tell it, they've been married for more than 25 years. The actors were promoting their new film Destination Wedding when Ryder decided to reveal the news to Entertainment Weekly. Reeves thought his fellow actor was joking at first, but quickly realized that her argument is kind of legitimate. Very much so, in fact. Let's break it down.

During the interview, Ryder brought up filming Bram Stoker's Dracula with Reeves in the early '90s. They shot in Romania, and Ryder recalled to EW that the director, Francis Ford Coppola, brought in a "real Romanian priest" to preside over their characters' wedding ceremony. "We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life," Ryder said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

Per EW, a hesitant Reeves asked, "We said yes [during the wedding ceremony]?" and Ryder responded, "Don't you remember that?" before adding the kicker, "It was on Valentine's Day". Her costar then provided the best response of all time:

"Oh my gosh. We're married."

If this is true, it's the greatest and most '90s accident of all time. Please be real, Reeves-Ryder Romanian wedding. The world needs this.

As far as fans know, Reeves is not currently involved with anyone. Ryder is thought to be dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn, about whom little is known. Here's the thing, though: Neither one of them are married. In fact, as far as anyone knows, neither of them have ever been — except, of course, to each other (maybe). Is it possible that they've never gone through with a marriage because they secretly always knew they were destined to be together? Or at the very least, legally bound to one another by the powers vested in that Romanian priest in 1992? OK, probably not, but this definitely sounds like the perfect premise to a follow-up rom-com, if they're interested in another collaboration.

Also, shout-out to Ryder for choosing not to remind Reeves of that detail until they were speaking in front of an entertainment reporter. Can't deny something like that in front of witnesses!

What a gem of a fact to recall decades after the fact. Let alone during a press tour — particularly one for a romantic comedy that hinges on a wedding. A person couldn't just make this stuff up; it's too perfect. Also, congratulations to the fan that already updated Ryder's Wikipedia page to reflect her ongoing partnership with Reeves, because that is incredible.

Accidentally being IRL married because the film set used a real priest sounds too contrived to be real. It just does, and it's okay to feel that way! Plus, it's all the more delightful (and unlikely) that it potentially happened to icons like Ryder and Reeves, who are 1.) Generally beloved by all and 2.) Now in a movie about attending a wedding. (In case this sounds familiar to you at all, it also was the literal plot of a Season 3 episode of Arrested Development; George-Michael and Maeby are married due to a hospital mix-up, and even that almost feels more plausible.)

Has Ryder known all along? Will they have to get a Romanian divorce now? Let's hope that the Destination Wedding press tour only continues to reveal the details.