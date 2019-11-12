You Can Organize So Much Crap With Any Of These 39 Genius Things From Amazon

People just accumulate stuff. It's a fact of life, and there's nothing wrong with ensuring that you've got the essentials. That said, the more you accrue, the more necessary organization becomes — especially if your designated storage space isn't getting any bigger. If you're currently dealing with stuffed drawers, closets that won't close, and an overflowing bathroom vanity, it may be time to check out the most genius things on Amazon for getting everything in your life organized.

Personally, I find cleaning and organization to be some of the most therapeutic activities out there. (Maybe that's because I was raised by a woman who had organizational bins for her organizational bins, but that's neither here nor there.) If you're looking for some spring cleaning hacks or a few of the best products for people who live in small spaces, I'm your girl — and Amazon is your retailer.

In addition to a seriously impressive selection, Amazon also has some of the most brilliantly-designed products that you never knew existed. These items not only help you maximize the space you have, but they also help to ensure that all your aforementioned stuff is readily-accessible when you need it. So whether you're looking to channel your inner Marie Kondo or just tidy up a bit in preparation for the change of seasons, check out these 41 genius organizational items from Amazon.

1. A Brilliant Small Space Hack For Your Utensils Drawer Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery and Knives $27.44 | Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore is the ultimate small kitchen hack. Its unique tiered design creates more space in your utensils drawer by stacking spoons, forks, and knives on top of each other instead of next to each other, which means that even the skinniest drawers can be of use. "I have a very few drawers in my small kitchen and this organizer works great," one buyer raves.

2. A Brilliant, Multi-Purpose Shelf Unit That You Can Mount Anywhere iHEBE Adhesive Bathroom Shelf $39.99 $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike your average shelf unit, this one from iHEBE uses a super-strong adhesive that sticks to glass, metal, tiles, and smooth wood. As a result, you instantly gain a shelf, two towel rods, five drying hooks, a phone mount, and a magnetic soap rack anywhere you need it. This awesome bathroom addition can support up to 26 pounds and, according to reviewers, is "worth every penny."

3. These Genius Shelf Dividers To Control The Closet Chaos Lynk Vela Shelf Dividers $11.99 | Amazon See on Amazon These Lynk Vela dividers slide over any shelves up to .87 inches thick and even adjust for thinner ones. They then create a solid canvas and steel barrier so you can stack your towels higher, prop your purses upright, or keep your folded clothes neat and tidy. Reviewers love them because they're "easy to use" and "are tall enough for stacking t-shirts and sweatshirts."

4. This Above-The-Sink Shelf That's "Invaluable" For A Small Kitchen Whitmor Supreme Sink Shelf $38.75 | Amazon See on Amazon Make use of that dead space around the sink with the Whitmor Supreme sink shelf. This well-designed storage solution is made from birch wood and chrome and features a slim profile that maximizes your counter space without getting in the way. Its 9-inch elevation is great for herbs, hand soap, rags, and sponges, but still allows any rogue water droplets to dry. "Best thing I've bought for the kitchen in a long time," one reviewer says. "I have a small kitchen and I need to make good use of every inch of countertop space. This shelf has proved invaluable."

5. These Fabric Inserts That Make Your Drawers Way More Organized Sorbus Foldable Drawer Organizers (Set of 4) $13.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Organize your bras, underwear, socks, and shirts into neat little compartments with these Sorbus drawer inserts. Each one has a different multi-sectional design to suit all types of clothing, and they're made from a mold-proof, moisture-resistant fabric that folds up for easy storage when not in use. "My lingerie drawer has looked like a losing battlefield for years, but no longer," one buyer writes.

6. These Smart Racks So You Can Stack A Shoe On Top Of Its Match Livin' Well Shoe Racks (Pack of 6) $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Rather than placing shoes side-by-side, you can double your storage space by stacking them on top of each other. Livin' Well shoe racks feature a simple but brilliant design that allows you to store one pair of shoes within a four-inch space. They even have an adjustable snap-lock mechanism that you can change depending on the height of the shoe.

7. A Rack That Also Dispenses Foil, Plastic Wrap, And Paper Towels Leifheit Four-In-One Kitchen Dispenser $34.99 $31.99 | Amazon See on Amazon The Leifheit four-in-one kitchen dispenser mounts on your wall to display your spices and hold your paper towel roll — but it also has two additional built-in dispensers that you can load with your most-used materials. Bakers can load it with parchment paper, leftover-lovers can put in some plastic wrap, and barbecuers can throw in a roll of aluminum foil; it even has sliders to cut the piece at the ideal length.

8. A Smart Place To Store Your Extra Toilet Paper mDesign Over-The-Tank Toilet Paper Holder $12.99 | Amazon See on Amazon The mDesign toilet paper holder ensures that a roll is always within reach — and that any extras have a home in bathrooms with minimal storage. Its over-the-tank design is super convenient and requires zero installation, while its modern metal construction is resistant to rust and can hold three jumbo toilet paper rolls at once.

9. These Under-Shelf Baskets You Can Use In Your Closets, Refrigerator, or Office iSPECLE Under Shelf Baskets (Set of 4) $39.99 $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You lose a lot of storage space when your shelves are too far apart — especially when your items aren't necessarily stackable. iSPECLE under-shelf baskets make use of that valuable space with their wire-rack design. Simply slip the baskets in your cabinets to stack more dishes, refrigerator to hold more food, linen closet to optimize your towel storage, or bookcase to organize your office supplies.

10. These Versatile Bins To Make The Most Out Of Your Fridge Space Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) $28.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Optimize the space in your refrigerator with these smart, BPA-free organizer bins. They come in six different designs to give you designated homes for your eggs, cans, snacks, produce, and vegetables — but since they're washable, durable, and made with built-in handles, you can feel free to rearrange them and re-purpose them as time goes on.

11. This Velcro Organizer That Condenses Your Cap Collection LEKUSHA Cap Organizer $6.88 | Amazon See on Amazon If you or your closet-mate wears a ton of hats, the LEKUSHA cap organizer keeps them off the floor and all in the same spot. It attaches onto basically any hanger and features 10 clips that grip the brims or buttons without damaging them. "One of my favorite space saving items," one reviewer says. "Super easy to install and use.

12. This Bizarre But Brilliant Fridge-Filing Rack For Your Plastic Bags Zip n Store Refrigerator Organizer $24.95 | Amazon See on Amazon Those who utilize plastic bags for most of their food-storage needs call this thing "an organizers dream" and "a must-have for every refrigerator." The Zip n Store organizer mounts under your door shelf (or any other shelf, really) and has 10 slots for hanging plastic bags. That way, they're upright, easy to glance through, and won't get lost in the depths of your refrigerator.

13. This Special Hanger Made Specifically For Your Handbags InterDesign Handbag Hanger $12.97 | Amazon See on Amazon If your handbags are shoved into a bin or drawer, they're likely hard to reach and indented in weird places. The InterDesign handbag hanger has six stainless steel notches to grab onto straps — as well as ties, scarves, belts, and backpacks. In short, it's a damage-free, space-savvy way to store all your purses and accessories.

14. An Impromptu Clothes Rack Anywhere You Need It Stock Your Home Retractable Clothes Rack $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need a place to hang your clothes, the Stock Your Home retractable rack extends outward to give you 10 extra inches of space. Once they're dry or put away, it folds back down and lays nearly flat against the wall or door. It can support up to 60 pounds of weight, outside or inside, to store guests' coats, damp clothes, steamed suits, or articles that don't fit in your closet.

15. This Over-The-Cabinet Dispenser For Plastic Bags mDesign Plastic Bag Storage $15.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Condense and tame that gargantuan plastic bag collection with this functional storage basket from mDesign. It hangs over your cabinet door and holds up to 50 bags at once so you can reuse them as you see fit. The open top allows you to add more without hassle, and the easy-access cut-out means that you can grab one with a single hand. Get it in black, bronze, champagne, or five other metal finishes.

16. A Rotating Cosmetics Stand For All Your Essentials Jerrybox Vanity Organizer $20.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of rifling through a makeup bag in search of your favorite foundation? Display all your essentials on the Jerrybox vanity organizer. This large-capacity stand has several shelves and compartments to hold your creams, palettes, and foundations — and it rotates 360 degrees around so you can find what you're looking for within seconds.

17. A Charging Hub, Night Light, And Phone Mount All In One Tessan Multi-Plug Night Light $14.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to create a neat, functional charging station, the Tessan Multi-Plug does all that and then some. This power strip fits over a single outlet, but offers three additional AC plugs and two new USB ports. It also has a built-in night light that automatically turns on when the room gets dark, plus the top is beveled to create a stand for your phone or tablet.

18. These Stackable, Airtight Jars For Pin-Worthy Open Shelving Food Storage Containers $25 | Amazon See on Amazon In my opinion, open shelving is one of the nicest new design trends — but when everything's visible, there's a fine line between cute and cluttered. These Food Storage Containers ensure that your food (or art supplies, bathroom essentials, and pet treats) are fresh, organized, and easy to store. The locking mechanism creates an airtight seal that even resists liquid leaks, and the six various-sized jars are stackable to save space.

19. Some Genius Metal Hangers That Hang Vertically To Save Space SONGMICS Magic Hangers 10 Pack $12.99 | Amazon See on Amazon You can attach up to six articles of clothing to each of these HOUSE DAY hangers, and then you can detach one of the hooks so said articles hang vertically. The result? Your clothes take up a few inches along the closet rod, instead of a few feet. They're made from super durable metal to handle up to 30 pounds each, and reviewers say they've effectively "freed up a ton of space" in their closets while using these.

20. This Over-The-Door Styling Station For Hot Tools And Hair Supplies Home Intuition Hair Styling Station Organizer $21.95 $18.13 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your curling iron a safe place to cool, display your go-to brushes like a pro stylist, and ensure that your favorite hairspray is within arm's reach. The Home Intuition styling station hangs over your cabinet door and offers you two brush or tool compartments, a slot for your hair dryer, and a shelf for bottles and sprays. Best of all, the whole thing is made from durable steel wire, so it's heat-safe and rust-resistant.

21. This Felt Insert That Instantly Transforms Your Purse ZTUJO Purse Insert $25.66 $19.88 | Amazon See on Amazon A large bag is both a blessing and a curse. The ZTUJO purse insert seriously boosts the benefits with 13 new pockets for all your stuff — plus a felt chain that attaches to your keys. That way, your phone, wallet, lip balm, and glasses are visible as soon as you open your bag. This brilliant organizational hack is available in 12 colors and four sizes.

22. A Passport Wallet That Keeps Everything Together While You're Traveling Fintie Passport Wallet $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Start with your home, but don't stop there. Keep everything organized on the go with the Fintie passport wallet. It has several slots and compartments for your passport, cash, cards, and boarding pass, plus it has RFID-blocking technology built into the woven polyester and synthetic leather exterior. You can get it in tons of colors and designs to suit any type of traveler.

23. These Fabric Storage Cubes That Look Like Rustic Wood Sorbus Rustic Foldable Storage Cubes (Set of 4) $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If your preferred aesthetic is rustic farmhouse, shabby chic, or anything in between, these Sorbus storage cubes were made for you. They're crafted with a collapsible, durable fabric that hides all your clutter, but when placed in your closet, under your entryway bench, or in the playroom cube cubby, they look just like real weathered wood. Get them in gray, brown, or a mix of both.

24. This Horizontal Rack That Organizes All Those Hard-To-Stack Trays YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its seven adjustable wire dividers, the YouCopia StoreMore rack condenses all your bakeware, pans, lids, and cutting boards into a section of the cabinet — and since it splays them out horizontally, you can see and grab whatever you need. "Fantastic in every way," one reviewer raves, while another says, "My kitchen cabinet has never looked more organized."

25. These Jumbo Compression Bags That Save You A Ton Of Space Tissaj Vacuum Storage Space Saver Bags (Pack of 6) $11.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Especially when it comes to storing winter clothes, heavy blankets, and puffy pillows, these Tissaj vacuum bags can save you a ton of space. Just stuff the reinforced bags full of whatever you want to put away; then use the included pump to suck out all the air, decreasing the bag's size by 80 percent. "A true home essential," one reviewer writes, while another says, "Definitely the best I've ever used."

26. This Hanging Organizer For Five New Shelves And Six New Pockets ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer $19.99 $12.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Imagine instantly adding five new shelves and six new mesh pockets to your closet. Now imagine doing so without any screw-holes or tools. The ZOBER closet organizer hangs over your garment rod using its double stainless-steel hooks. It's also reinforced with cardboard structuring and a metal frame for a design that can hold "a ton of weight," reviewers say.

27. This Bamboo Station So You Can Charge Everything In One Place Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station $39 $20.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If your bedside table is a mess of cables and electronics, the Pezin & Hulin charging station can help. Made from 100 percent eco-friendly bamboo, this stand has a hidden box for the hub, multiple slots so you can stand your devices upright, and even a spot for your smartwatch — plus it comes with four short USB charging cords, so all you need is the charger.

28. An Upright Tea Stand To House Your Whole Assortment Mind Reader Tea Organizer $18.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea lovers know that their collection can quickly turn into a mess of clunky boxes and loose bags. The Mind Reader organizer comes with nine removable drawers that hold up to 15 teabags each, plus two bonus compartments for sugar, unwrapped mesh bags, and honey packets. Mount it right on your wall or door, or save loads of space by standing it upright in your cabinet.

29. Some Packing Cubes So Your Suitcase Stays Neat The Whole Trip OEE Packing Cubes (Pack of 6) $16.99 $14.44 | Amazon See on Amazon Pack more and dig through less with these OEE packing cubes. The various shapes fit together like blocks in your suitcase and the built-in buckles compress your clothing so you can fit more — but the mesh panels and side handles ensure that you can grab what you need without upsetting everything else. Get this set in your choice of several different colors.

30. This Silicone Strip To Keep Your Wires Neat And Accessible ORICO Cable Management System $19.99 $9.97 | Amazon See on Amazon Peel off the adhesive-backing strip and stick the ORICO cable management system to your desk, media stand, or wall. The silicone slits separate up to seven wires and hold your chargers in place, but the tabs are flexible should you need to remove the cord in a pinch. Get it in various colors and designs.

31. A Classy Wire Set For All Your Desktop Clutter Sorbus Desk Organizer Set (Set of 5) $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon With the Sorbus organizer set, your desktop clutter will look like it's part of the decor. Five classy, rose-gold wire containers help you to organize your mail, notebooks, paperwork, pencils, supplies, and sticky notes — the large basket can even be mounted on the wall if you want it out of the way. (This set also comes in black, silver, and white.)

32. A Quick-Drying Organizer That Hangs Over Your Shower Curtain KIMBORA Mesh Shower Organizer $8.99 | Amazon See on Amazon If your tub corners and built-ins are overflowing with bottles, the KIMBORA organizer gives you eight new pockets for your shampoos, conditioners, soaps, loofahs, razors, and more. This convenient caddy is made from self-draining, quick-drying mesh that resists mildew, and it mounts on your curtain rod using three rust-resistant metal hooks so your essentials are always within reach.

33. This Airtight Dual Pet Food Container — On Wheels IRIS Airtight Pet Food Container Combo $27.99 $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Absolutely the best purchase for storing dog food," reviewers rave about the IRIS pet container combo — and it's a "perfect container for cat food," too. The dual compartments are both airtight to keep treats and dry food fresh (even when bought in bulk), and the entire thing is on wheels for portability and ease of use. It's available in various colors, matching scoop included.

34. This Robo Vacuum That Automatically Charges Itself ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction $269 $170 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you control this convenient robot vacuum using an app — but it's also compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant. This one can run for up to 110 minutes before it needs to recharge, and the anti-drop and anti-collision sensors help prevent it from damaging itself.

35. This Dyson Vacuum That Is SUPER Powerful Dyson V7 Animalpro+ Cordless Vacuum $400 | Amazon See On Amazon There are vacuum cleaners — and then there's this Dyson. It's cordless, easy to maneuver, has a HEPA filter and comes with an impressive number of attachments. Snag it for 30 percent off this Prime Day and you'll receive a Flexi-Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station. The stick vacuum also converts to a handheld vacuum with ease for smaller messes or countertops.

36. An Adjustable Bamboo Divider Tray For Utensils, Tools, Or Office Supplies Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer $29.99 | Amazon See on Amazon As per the above picture, you can keep your utensils neat and tidy with the Bamboo expandable tray — but you can also organize your office supplies, tools, or junk drawer. Thanks to its sliding compartments, this divider fits almost all standard drawer sizes ranging from 14 to 18.9 inches in width. (It's also water-resistant, eco-friendly, and easily wipes clean thanks to the pure bamboo construction).