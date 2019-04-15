You Can Organize So Much Crap With Any Of These 41 Genius Things From Amazon

People just accumulate stuff. It's a fact of life, and there's nothing wrong with ensuring that you've got the essentials. That said, the more you accrue, the more necessary organization becomes — especially if your designated storage space isn't getting any bigger. If you're currently dealing with stuffed drawers, closets that won't close, and an overflowing bathroom vanity, it may be time to check out the most genius things on Amazon for getting everything in your life organized.

Personally, I find cleaning and organization to be some of the most therapeutic activities out there. (Maybe that's because I was raised by a woman who had organizational bins for her organizational bins, but that's neither here nor there.) If you're looking for some spring cleaning hacks or a few of the best products for people who live in small spaces, I'm your girl — and Amazon is your retailer.

In addition to a seriously impressive selection, Amazon also has some of the most brilliantly-designed products that you never knew existed. These items not only help you maximize the space you have, but they also help to ensure that all your aforementioned stuff is readily-accessible when you need it. So whether you're looking to channel your inner Marie Kondo or just tidy up a bit in preparation for the change of seasons, check out these 41 genius organizational items from Amazon.