You Need To Try These 13 Best-Selling Makeup Removers From Walmart.com Right Now
As with most of our skin care products, we're pretty picky when it comes to our makeup removers. Whether it be a dual-phase liquid formula designed specifically for the eye area or an all-over oil cleanser that melts away the most long-lasting of makeups, we can all agree that every makeup remover is unique. Some formulas are too harsh, leaving us with stinging eyes and burning cheeks, while others are much too gentle, surprising us with unwanted raccoon eyes and stained pillow cases come morning. And of course, some are just right: removing every last bit of makeup perfectly without a greasy residue or rung-out dry feeling. (Yes, makeup removers like this do exist.)
The journey to finding your ideal makeup remover match can be a long and frustrating one, but if you have yet to come across your makeup remover soulmate, don't stress — we're here to help! We’ve looked long and hard to find a makeup remover for everyone, whether you’re strictly all-natural, travel every weekend, live an environmentally-conscious lifestyle, or have ultra-sensitive eyes. Below, our favorite best-selling makeup removers from Walmart.com.
Get Completely Makeup-Free Eyes With This Cult-Classic Remover
Neutrogena Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover
$6
Everyone from your makeup-vlogging bestie to your mom likely owns this best-selling eye makeup remover — and that's because it works! This one-step, dual-phase eye makeup remover whisks away long-lasting makeup without a greasy feel, all for only $6.
Perfect Your Cat Eye With This Precise Makeup Remover Pen
e.l.f. Clear Makeup Remover Pen
$3
When you've perfected your entire makeup look only to draw on two completely different eyeliner wings, reach for this life-saving makeup remover pen. Its precise tip is perfect for touch-ups, and it's infused with vitamin E, cucumber, and chamomile to soothe as it removes.
Melt Away Even The Most Stubborn Makeup With This Unique Cleansing Balm
Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm
$42
This unique balm formula turns into a satiny oil upon application to melt away makeup — even stubborn eyeliner and mascara. It rinses away completely clean (no oily residue!) and won't irritate skin.
For Clean Skin, Trust A Makeup Remover That's Withstood The Test Of Time
Pond's Cucumber Cold Cream Makeup Remover
$8
Another cult classic cleanser that's truly withstood the test of time, this cream formula melts away makeup while hydrating the skin like a moisturizer. Plus, it's infused with cucumber to calm skin as it works.
For Fuller Brows and Lashes (And Clean Skin), Try This Natural Formula
Andalou Naturals Makeup Remover
$9
This 98% natural formula gently removes all face and eye makeup with minimal irritation. Plus, it helps condition the lashes and brows to support growth and fullness.
Pair Your Favorite Lip Kit With This Powerful Lipstick Remover
J.Cat Beauty Invisible Matte Lip Makeup Remover
$5
Consider this makeup remover the counterpart to your favorite lip kit — it gently breaks down matte lipstick after lasting all day, no scrubbing required.
Keep Sensitive Eyes Happy With This Eye Makeup Remover Lotion
Neutrogena Hydrating Eye Makeup Remover Lotion
$7
If liquid formulas tend to irritate your sensitive eyes, try this hydrating makeup remover lotion. With cucumber and aloe extracts, this formula reduces the appearance of fine lines and puffiness without leaving behind a greasy residue.
For Cleansing On-The-Go, Keep These Cleansing Towelettes On-Hand
Olay Makeup Remover Wet Cloths
$7
For cleansing on-the-go, these fragrance-free makeup-removing cloths are perfect. Keep a pouch of these towelettes in your gym bag, purse, or car for cleansing whenever and wherever you need it.
For The Eco-Friendly Beauty Guru, Choose A Makeup Remover That's Waste-Free
$3
Forget formulas and cotton pads — this magical microfiber cleansing cloth works with your regular facial cleanser to lift away makeup, oil, and dirt.
Remove Pesky Eye Makeup With These Perfectly-Portioned Makeup Remover Pads
Almay Oil Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover Pads
$5
If you find yourself cutting your makeup wipes in half because they're too big for your eye area or feel like cotton rounds are just too messy, why not get a product that's right for you instead? These perfectly-sized makeup remover pads work only where you need them to.
Add Some Zen Too Your Nightly Routine With These Gently-Scented Cleansing Wipes
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Night Calming Cleansing Towelettes
$6
These cleansing towelettes with a calming aroma are designed for use at night but can be used at any point throughout the day — perfect for removing your makeup before yoga or for a moment of peace after your mid-day workout.
Melt Away Eye Makeup With These Eco-Friendly Cleansing Pads
Burt's Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads
$3
Fortified with kiwi extract, these eye makeup pads nourish and moisturize the delicate skin around the eyes while melting away dirt, oil, and makeup. They're also made with an FSC-certified fabric to ensure eco-friendliness.
Clarify Your Skin With A Luxurious Deep-Cleansing Oil
By Terry Cellularose Cleansing Oil Make-Up Remover Oil
$56
Formulated with jojoba oil, camelia oil, and olive oil, this makeup remover is inherently hydrating but doesn't leave skin weighed-down and greasy. Plus, it's lightly fragranced with rose and cherry blossom extracts to make the experience that much more luxurious.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.