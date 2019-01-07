We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your horoscope for 2019.

With four out of five life-changing eclipses landing on the Cancer-Capricorn axis between now and the end of the year, we should expect a good chunk of 2019 to be dedicated to themes concerning home and family, career and financial goals, as well as the traditions and norms that we live by. The eclipses, along with ambitious Saturn in Capricorn, will be pushing us to make significant changes in these areas, which may mean redefining what success and community means to us.

Joining this cosmic revolution will be the planet of revolution itself —Uranus — which re-enters stable Taurus on March 7, 2019 (where it will stay until April 2026). Since Taurus is the zodiac sign most associated with wealth, comfort, and stability; having the planet of radical change in this sign means that we'll be rethinking our relationship to our money and resources, as well as our physical well-being.

Meanwhile, growth-oriented Jupiter will remain at home in adventurous Sagittarius until December 2, 2019; pushing us towards new horizons, adventures, and experiences. Harnessing this Jupiter in Sagittarius energy means that we'll have to be willing to step out of our comfort zone and take a few risks.

Jupiter in Sagittarius will also push us to think harder about our personal beliefs and examine the ways they may be holding us back. Of course, with Jupiter squaring off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces a few times this year, we'll have to be mindful of leaning on self-delusions and escapist attitudes when it comes to dealing with any challenges that may be coming our way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign in 2019

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can expect lots of action this year when it comes to your career and your private life. Marriage or parenthood could be in the stars for some Aries, while other Aries could hit a major professional milestone or relocate to a new home. Either way, that stagnancy you've been feeling lately will dissipate. Get ready for some new adventures and to redefine what truly matters to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about what you know this year as you're challenged to think outside the box and release old beliefs and an old way of viewing the world. Adopting a new outlook or perspective will also include seeing yourself in a new light as well, especially where your confidence and your personal style are concerned. In terms of your finances, you can also expect growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Look for changes to unfold for you where your finances and intimate relationships are concerned. You could be finding yourself being moved to break down the emotional walls you've built around yourself that has kept you from deeply connecting with another. Some Gemini could be ending an unhealthy relationship to someone or the past. Financially, focus on the long-term.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

"Me versus We" will be the big focus for you this year as major changes take place around your relationships. If there's a relationship (or relationships) in your life that's left you feeling unstable and unfulfilled, expect to clean house. At the same time, you'll also be left with the task of giving more attention and affection to yourself, especially in terms of your health and well-being.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been operating far too long in crisis mode, leaving things until the last minute and working off an ad-hoc schedule, look to the cosmos to help you with running a tighter ship. This may mean giving up unhealthy habits or an unhealthy workplace too. Having more fun and enjoying more romance will be helpful too. Just remember that you are a star. Shine your light!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You can expect your love life to undergo some major changes this year, specifically when it comes to your habits and patterns in love. You'll be less interested in fixing your potential partners and more interested in someone who can match your brilliance — across the board. And speaking of your brilliance, it's time to stop dimming your light. Friendships will change too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family life may begin to look a lot different to you over the coming months as you could decide to expand your family or find yourself ready to live on your own if you've been living with your folks. Though overall, expect to be revisiting the past and working on ways to de-program yourself from unhealthy family dynamics or outworn traditions. Speak your truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You should find yourself craving new experiences and a change of scenery this year, which can also help to change your attitude about life and your role in it. You might even find yourself coming in contact with all kind of new people and information that will spark all kinds of ideas and a-ha moments. And in terms of your money, expect your worth and income to grow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're the cosmic favorite of the year as lucky Jupiter remains home in your sign for the year, bringing you all sorts of goodies and opportunities that will make your heart and your spirit sing. Also, the work you put into building and maintaining your financial stability will also pay off, especially when you work on developing new habits around time and money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're rebuilding yourself and your life from the ground up, but that's a good thing as you're due for a glow-up. If we had to give this year a theme for you, it would most likely be rebirth. Though while you're undergoing this leveling-up, you'll need to keep the faith and good folks by your side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself needing more alone time this year as the cosmos pushes you to take a break from the crowd and focus more on your emotional fulfillment. This will require you to get clear on your needs and recognize that those needs are valid and worth feeding. At the same time, the cosmos will be sending you support team to help you out. Lean on others.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your social clout increases this year, which could not only help you in building and expanding your professional goals but it could also help you with achieving some of your biggest hopes and wishes. Though part of this expansion will require that you expand your sense of self. Doing so may mean thinking outside the box and honoring your creative talents. You're a boss.