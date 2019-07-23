While you might encounter annoying moments throughout the day, nothing will irk you quite like your biggest pet peeve. This is the thing that makes your skin crawl, launches you into arguments, or ruins your mood. And while it might seem like it developed out of nowhere, your pet peeve may be tied, in some way, to your zodiac sign. After all, each sign is associated with values and personality traits, which can all add up to make you more susceptible to certain stressors, or more annoyed by certain situations.

"Astrology is a very complex arrangement of planetary energy," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "Each Sun sign may have certain tendencies but the Moon shows how we emotionalize them and Venus represents our values in life. Mars is how we take action, Jupiter our friendships, Saturn our boundaries, Uranus our uniqueness, Neptune our dreams, and Pluto out infinite power." Basically, your full birth chart may reveal why certain things tick you off, Barretta says, based on all these planets. But you can still look at your Sun sign to get an overall idea.

And the cool thing is, once you know why you have a pet peeve, you can take steps to counteract it so that it doesn't annoy you too much, or hold you back. Read on below for the biggest pet peeve for each sign, including things waiting in line and being interrupted.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Waiting In Line "Aries biggest pet peeve is waiting in line for anything," Barretta says. This includes waiting for a seat at the bar, being put on hold, getting stuck in traffic — anything that prevents them from going where they want to go. "Aries is known for being impatient," she says, as well as impulsive. The moment an idea settles in their mind, they like to start taking action. They despise being held back, especially since part of the fun is doing things spur of the moment. This is a trait that helps Aries get a lot done, but it doesn't hurt for them to "learn to have patience," Barretta says, "and realize that all things get done in due time." This can come with practice, and can help them feel less annoyed.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Rushed As the sign of the bull, Taurus is known to be a bit stubborn. They want to complete tasks at their own pace, and if anyone rushes them they will start to shut down. "This sign becomes immovable if they feel that they are being timed to do a task," Barretta says. "Taurus likes to take their time and get things done according to their schedule." They have their own way of doing things, and oftentimes that means going about things slowly. That said, "Taurus might find that they actually have more time to relax (which they like doing) if they just get on with it and get tasks out of the way," Barretta says, which is definitely a goal they can aspire to.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Interrupted As a topnotch conversationalist, Gemini never runs out of things to say, especially if they're sharing fun ideas. They aren't, however, the best at staying cool if others interject. "Gemini hates to be interrupted," Barretta says. "This is their biggest pet peeve." It not only throws them off their groove, and makes them forget what they were trying to say, but it also strikes them as rude. The thing is, minor interruptions are a part of everyday conversation, which is why Gemini should try to remember that other people have things to say, too, and these "interruptions" aren't always a bad thing.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Forgetting Important Dates As a loving and caring sign, Cancer would never forget an important date, like a birthday, anniversary, or a meeting, so it really irks them when others do. In fact, it can hurt them so much they might even stop talking to a friend, if said friend were to forget an important date. Same goes for partners, coworkers, and so on. It can be tough to win a Cancer back, too, once they get upset. Of course, as Barretta says, Cancer can also find it in themselves to realize people make mistakes, and it doesn't always mean something serious. "Not everyone is as sentimental and thoughtful as they are when it comes to important personal memories," she says, and that's OK.

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22): Rudeness If someone walks past Leo and doesn't say hi, or goes through a door and doesn't hold it open for them, they will be annoyed. And they will probably say something out loud. "They can't understand how someone could enter a building and let the door slam on the person right behind them," Barretta says. "This regal sign likes good manners and gallant acts of kindness, and expects others to have the same values as they have." It can, however, be beneficial for Leo to remember that not everyone is out to get them, or means to be rude. "Leo has to not take someone's social ignorance personally," Barretta says, "but rather be an example for others to follow."

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Clutter If a Virgo sees paper sprawled across a table, or a sink full of dirty dishes, their skill will crawl. As a sign that values organization and order, they find clutter unforgivable. "They are neat freaks and actually get upset if things are out of order," Barretta says. "[And yet,] they have to relax and try to understand that not every room of their home has to looked staged 100% of the time." And the same is true for other people's homes, too. With practice, they can learn to enjoy letting go, and be a bit more relaxed regarding their surroundings. As Barretta says, they might even find it refreshing.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22): Unfairness "This sign above all others hates to see bullying and power plays," Barretta says. So they have absolutely no tolerance for unfair dynamics in friendships, or unfair situations at work. "They will always take the side of the underdog and give a voice to the voiceless," she says. "Unfortunately, they can get overly involved and feel unbalanced a result," which is why they might want to occasionally take a step back. "Libra, although their intentions are good, must learn to pick and choose their battles," she says, "and not just jump in to rescue everybody with a problem."

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being Questioned Scorpio is a naturally private and mysterious sign, as they like keeping to themselves. So it makes sense why their biggest pet peeve is being questioned, especially if someone starts prying for private information. "If a Scorpio wants you to know something they will tell you," Barretta says. "The more you try to dig the more resistant they will become." The trouble is, they can sometimes seem aloof as a result, which is why it never hurts for Scorpio to be aware of this tendency, and occasionally open up. To do so, they might want to experiment with building trust and sharing more about themselves. They might realize they actually enjoy the connections they build, once they do.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): When People Don't Vote As a socially conscious sign, Sagittarius doesn't just vote, they help on campaigns, drive friends to voting booths, and call candidates — just to name a few things they do without thinking twice. So if they find out a friend or partner didn't vote, they can't help but feel upset. "This sign usually has strong political opinions and can't understand why someone would not vote," Barretta says. It's completely understandable, and yet getting annoyed never helps them. "This sign has to realize that [...] by explaining the importance of voting they make more of an impact," Barretta says, rather than seething with rage on election day.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Financial Errors This sign zeroes in on all things money, and as a result will be super annoyed when something goes wrong with their finances. "They are sticklers for paying their bills on time and can't understand how anyone could even risk getting a late payment fee," Barretta says. If they notice a charge on their bill that shouldn't be there, it won't be long before they're on the phone, yelling at customer service. That's why they can also benefit from taking a deep breath and realizing that many errors are fixable. After all, "things can usually be resolved in a calm manner."

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Judgment "Aquarius can't stand when people are judgmental," Barretta says. "This sign dresses the way they want to, has unusual friends, unique hobbies, and loves the stranger things in life." So if anyone is being judged for being themselves, Aquarius won't be happy. They often don't hesitate to stand up for those who are being picked on, including themselves. And yet Aquarius can also benefit from choosing their battles, Barretta says, and not taking it too personally when more rigid folks don't "get" them. Instead, they can show off their individuality, and make that their priority.