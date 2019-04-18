We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 18, 2019.

The day starts out with a ton of energy as the Libra Moon teams up with active Mars in Gemini, which could give us the motivation and the courage needed to make new connections or tell someone what's on our minds. Since Libra and Gemini are air signs and air signs favor new experiences, this Moon-Mars combination might have us feeling a bit curious too.

By the second half of the day, we might find ourselves feeling a bit cranky as the Libra Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn by the end of the day. With Friday's Full Moon in Libra approaching, this cosmic combination could highlight issues or challenges within our relationships that need to be addressed.

By the late night, the vibe improves as the Libra Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius; which can help us to find the silver lining to just about any challenging situation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might experience some friction today with your partner or within a professional relationship. If this has been an ongoing issue, it could be time for you to go in a different direction, or at the very least, let the situation breathe for a bit and come back to it with a fresh outlook.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel challenged today when it comes to getting an idea off of the ground or following through with a plan. While roadblocks can be daunting, know that you were born to overcome them. Know that you have the power to do whatever you set your mind to. Make it count.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A romantic relationship may be coming to a halt now, but if it hasn't been providing you with the emotional nourishment that you need, it could be time for you to move on. Recognize there's a better match for you out there. You don't need to force a connection to happen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner or in your family may not be on the same page today, which could stir up some trouble between you. Know that to resolve the issue means being direct about what's bothering you and drawing boundaries as necessary. Take care of your well-being too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be hard to get something or someone off your mind today, though know that by sitting and obsessing over the issue might do more harm than good, especially if you can't control the outcome. For now, look to ways to lighten your mood and your day. Engage in joy.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A matter could crop up today that could have you second guessing your worth or your special-ness. While you have no issue in doing the work necessary to be your best self, try giving yourself credit where it's due. Take time out to nourish yourself from the inside-out. Remember who you are.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home or family related matter could have you in your feelings today. Though instead of soldiering through it and pretending though nothing's wrong, your best bet is to communicate to others what you're feeling. That's how you get your voice heard and your needs met.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It may seem like something you want isn't coming together because you aren't seeing any tangible results of your efforts. However, today is one of those days where you'll need to trust that things are working in your favor even if you can't immediately see the results. Have faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like the odd-duck out today when it comes to your circle of friends or a group that you belong to. While connecting with others and maintaining friendships is important, is shouldn't be at the expense of your self-worth. Overall, honor and celebrate yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be overly concerned with how others see you today, which could have you focusing too heavily on outside validation or external rewards. Instead, try focusing on the things that really hold meaning, like your own happiness. Lead with your heart and the rest will follow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit disappointed today or out of options. However, there's a strong chance that you're making something out to be bigger than what it really is. If you need a pick-me-up, lean on your friends or your community for support and inspiration. You've got options.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might think that you need the support of certain people in order for you to achieve your goals but the lesson that you're learning is showing you where you may need to release specific people in your so you can experience the success you're seeking. Choose Team Pisces.