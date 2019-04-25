We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 25, 2019.

The Capricorn Moon helps us to finish out the week strong, teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at the start of the day, which helps us with making a dream real. By the late morning, the Moon teams up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, which could put a somber mood on the day. However, since both Saturn and Capricorn respect hard work, putting in the effort and commitment necessary to achieve our goals can help us to make the most of the day.

By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to find the strength and determination needed to move past a tough obstacle or challenge.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While today could be grueling, you're reminded of how much strength and ambition you have. And when you put those two things together, there's just about nothing that you can't accomplish. Just make sure that you stop to celebrate the accomplishments you've made thus far.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it seems like there's a plan or project that you've been having trouble getting off the ground, today you're reminded to trust the process. Things may be coming together slowly but they are coming together. Your determination is a gift now. Meanwhile, honor your truth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself thinking about your long term financial security today. As such, now is the time to consider making a solid investment, purchasing insurance, or looking to ways that you can scale back on your debts. If things look daunting, know a solution is possible.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's possible that you could connect with a very influential person today, and this person could help you with achieving a goal. Meanwhile, someone could come calling on your help or support too. However, be careful of letting others drain your energy. Boundaries may be needed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could touch the life of someone else in a big way today, so be generous in sharing your gifts. On the flip side however, know that you don't need to be a hero. Give what you can, where you can. On another note, try to be more mindful of what you're giving your energy to.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love and romance are in the air today, and if you're looking for love, it's possible that you could meet someone significant. Though if you're feeling down on love, today is a reminder for you to put your own joy first. Look to ways that you can connect to the things that make you happy.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your family member or someone you live with could use your assistance or care today. If you have it in you to give, do so, but don't be afraid to tell someone "no" either. On a separate note, this could be a good day for organizing your home space and tossing out the junk.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could find the means or the solution to turning a creative idea into something tangible, so trust your instincts. Meanwhile, recognize that your words have power now, and you have the power to move mountains with them. Just don't get too caught up in negative thinking.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may need to examine where you may be giving too much of yourself away or placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. In terms of your money, some accounting may be in order, if only to see where your money is going. How can you spend more wisely?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're reminded of just how much of a boss that you are and you can achieve whatever you put your mind towards. At the same time, now's not the time for beating yourself up about things you have no control over or being too self-critical. Own your power by harnessing it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be in your feels today and may need some time to yourself to sort things out. However, try not to isolate yourself as talking to someone you trust could help to boost your spirits. You don't need to suffer alone. Also, look to ways to celebrate what makes you different.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Networking could put you in contact with people today that have the power to open doors for you. You might also consider paying it forward by donating your time or resources to a good cause. When it comes to making something you've been hoping or wishing for come true, time to work.