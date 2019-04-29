We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 29, 2019.

Today gives us the ability to get closer to making our dreams come true with the Moon in dreamy Pisces teaming up with the Sun in determined Taurus by mid-day. However, with serious Saturn beginning its five-month retrograde late this evening in hardworking Capricorn, we're asked to begin reevaluating the commitments, responsibilities, and efforts we're currently undertaking so as not to take on more than necessary or find ourselves giving too much energy to dead-end endeavors.

Saturn retrograde also asks us to redefine what success means to us on both an individual and collective level. And with the Pisces Moon teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the wee hours of the morning, we should find ourselves starting the day looking to re-prioritize what's important to us. Under the Pisces Moon, we're called to tap into our intuition as well as our hearts to figure things out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While having goals and aspirations are not a bad thing, you're beginning to learn not to place too much of your worth on the things you have (and the things you don't). As cliché as it might sound, what matters now is what's on the inside. What does success mean to you?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find your attitude beginning to change around a circle of friends, group, or organization that you used to identify with, especially when it comes to a set of principles or beliefs that you're now questioning or no longer hold. It may be time to go in your own direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though your accomplishments are impressive, you may be giving too much attention to how people see you in terms of what you've accomplished and what you haven't. Now's the time for you to start reclaiming your power by focusing largely on what resonates with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself looking to connect with new people now, especially those that are more in alignment with the person you're becoming. At the same time, you're being asked to reevaluate some of your relationships and where you may be investing too much or not enough.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be considering going in a different direction when it comes to your career, and it's possible for you to succeed when you give room to your deepest desires. On a similar note, it's time for you to reevaluate what you're spending your time and energy on. Time to drop the dead weight.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your ideals are beginning to change in terms of what you're looking for in a partner. And it's possible for you to get the kind of relationship you're seeking. Though in order to do so, it may require you to take an honest look at your dating patterns and where you need to be more authentic.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things that may have once mattered to you don't seem to matter as much now (or rather, you're learning that those things shouldn't matter), especially at the emotional and mental level. Today, you're encouraged to begin a purge of sorts when it comes to "trash" you've been carrying around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Love is in the air now and you might find that you're interested in potential love matches that might not fit your usual type. Instead of fighting the flow and sticking to the same old thing, change your perception about love to change your love life for the better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Though you're usually pegged as a freedom-loving sign, you tend to go above and beyond for the people that you love. Though now, you may need to step back and examine if you've been placing too much of your worth on how much you do for others. Also, it's time for some fiscal responsibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your creative juices are flowing today and it's possible that you could come up with some winning ideas or experience a creative breakthrough. However, in order to get the gold, you may need to examine where you've been too self-critical or have held yourself back.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Financially speaking, you can improve your financial security, but part of doing so may require letting go of an old story around wealth and scarcity. And releasing this old narrative may ask that you examine where you may be consistently fearing or expecting the worst.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself having a series of epiphanies and revelations now that not only push you to think about yourself and the world around you differently, but also push you to get more comfortable with speaking your mind, unfiltered. It's time to step up and position yourself as the leader you are.