We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 4, 2019.

It's a fast-paced kind of day with the Moon in fiery and adventurous Aries and active Mars (the planetary ruler of Aries) in busy Gemini. With these two teaming up at the start of the day, the best approach towards success means staying flexible, lighthearted, and up for anything.

Under an Aries Moon we might find ourselves feeling a bit more feisty than usual and with aggressive Mars in communicative Gemini, we may need to be mindful of getting into unnecessary arguments. At the same time, because Mars in Gemini is great at being multifaceted and Aries is a sign that's good at getting things started but not necessarily good with following through, we'll need to be mindful of becoming easily distracted or scattered. Overall, this could be a fun day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself feeling more opinionated than usual and while you shouldn't hold back in speaking your mind, consider that some of that energy could be better spent on a creative project or turning an idea into something more. The right convo could lead to an opportunity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If a financial issue has had you up at night, a solution could arrive in the nick of time that puts your mind at ease. On a slightly different note, if you've been job hunting or thinking about going after a dream opportunity, now's the time to do it. Also, take time to conserve your energy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're on fire now which means that your popularity is soaring. And when it comes to accomplishing your goals, you get by with a little help from the people you know. Also, know that when you dare to live authentically, you attract the right kind of people to you. Be confident.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your professional goals, now's the time for planning and plotting your next move. Don't get ready to make any big moves just yet as your plans need to be worked out down to the detail. For now, stay behind the scenes and work on your craft. Your time is coming.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're craving some adventure and new experiences today and you've got the cosmic green light to seek them out. Getting together with friends or attending a social event could not only help you to introduce you to new people but new experiences as well. Freedom is the theme.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With your career heating up now, you might be presented with multiple opportunities. Know that as long as you're confident in yourself and your abilities, there's a good chance you can have whatever opportunity you wish. Overall, it's time to step up and take charge.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner or someone you know could be a resource for you today, especially if your spirits could use a boost. On a separate note, when it comes to seeing something you're envisioning come to life, working with others can help it to manifest faster. Be open to constructive feedback.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If something has been under your skin, your best bet might be to sweat it out today. A little exercise or movement of your body could go a long way. Similarly, this could be a good time to get rid of stuff you no longer use or need. An organization project could be therapeutic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your romantic life could get a bit interesting today as there's a chance you could meet someone that you share some serious sparks with. Be your fun and flirty self and watch what happens. If you already have a bae, this could be a perfect date night. Some friendly competition could be sexy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're in a generous mood today when it comes to your family and people that you love. Helping them could actually help you as doing so keeps the love energy flowing. Meanwhile, you might be in need of some self-care. Be proactive about your well-being. You deserve it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love is in the air today and it's possible that you could meet someone through a friend or perhaps online. Though when it comes to attracting love, know that you're at your most attractive now when you're lit up with joy. Even if you're not looking for love, make joy and creativity a priority.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've been considering moving or making an upgrade or repair to your home, you could find the financial means in order to do that. On a totally different topic, if you've been feeling off kilter, it's time to draw inward and reconnect to your center. Honoring your anger could be helpful.