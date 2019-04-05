We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 5, 2019.

The big news of the day comes courtesy of the New Moon in ambitious and adventurous Aries (4:50 a.m. EST). Coming off the heels of a very precarious and confusing Mercury retrograde, this new moon helps us to find the focus and motivation we need to go after what we want. As such, we can look to this Aries Moon to give us the fresh start necessary to achieve success.

Though focus and determination is surely what we'll need as the Aries Moon goes on to square off with no-nonsense Saturn and power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn by the late afternoon. Under this cosmic combination, getting what we want will require courage, discipline, integrity, and a practical approach. With Pluto in the mix, we're also reminded to only go after the things we're truly passionate about. This is not the time for giving our energy to a half-hearted approach or fleeting interest.

By later tonight, we should find ourselves feeling encouraged about the future and in good spirits as the Aries Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. Overall, it's time to take a risk on something wonderful.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today marks a period of renewal for you, especially when it comes to your mind, body, and spirit. In terms of your goals and ambitions, know that anything your heart isn't truly in will be stripped away. Don't consider it a loss. Consider it a chance to do what you really want to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might seem like something isn't working out in your favor but it could just be that you need to look at things differently. Now's the time to shed any defeatist attitudes that you might have and have a little more faith that things are working out for you even if you can't immediately see it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you're often a friend to many, who's a friend to you? This might be something for you to think about today as you're called to let go of lopsided connections and open yourself to meeting others that match your vibration. New connections could lead to something special.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While opportunity is on the horizon for you, don't squander the blessings coming your way by being too focused on others. Sometimes a little self-preservation goes a long way, especially when it comes to your goals and ambitions. This is your shot at the gold. Take it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got some big plans to execute, but in order to see your vision through, there's some smaller details for you to handle. Try not to let this discourage you though, as taking care of the tedious back-end stuff will ensure that your building your dream on a solid foundation. It's happening!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

In terms of love and intimacy, you're getting the chance to let go of what may have happened in the past and start anew. Though you'll have to be willing to break away from old relationship patterns and learn to find the beauty in your own reflection. Step back and find your center.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A significant relationship takes center stage today which could give you the chance to take things to a new level with a biz or romantic partner. Though in order to do so, you'll have to be willing to let go of your fears or the disappointments of the past. When you remain optimistic, you win.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Now that you're being encouraged to take better care of your well-being, part of your journey to self-improvement means being more careful about the company you keep, the obligations you take on, and the kind of information you're absorbing regularly. Healthy mind, healthy body.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could have a shot at new love but it's going to require that you be more choosy and selective about your potential mates. In other words, honor your worth. On another note, when it comes to your creative gifts, don't sell yourself short. You have much you bring to the table.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time for some emotional renewal. Whatever old story you've been telling yourself about what you can or can't do, whatever stress or challenges you've been under; now's the time for you to take a step back and refill your well. Home and family can be comforting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got people in your circle that want to support you, so why hold back in reaching out to them? Now's the time for speaking up and letting folks know what you need and how. At the same time, if you have an idea or project to initiate, now's the time. Don't let fear stop you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to turn over a new leaf when it comes to your finances and self-worth. Though doing so may mean breaking away from certain people and expectations, especially if it means keeping your self-esteem in tact. Know that you have what it takes to get what you want.