We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 8, 2019.

After teaming up with powerful Pluto at the start of the day, which can be helpful for giving us the drive and motivation we need, the Taurus Moon goes Void-of-Course (aka the period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs). Under a VOC Moon, it's best to tie up loose ends and handle unfinished business rather than initiate anything important. Taurus Moons are usually good for focusing on our physical bodies and putting in the hours needed to finish a job.

By the late afternoon, the Moon enters curious and communicative Gemini; putting us in the mood to learn, to entertain multiple options and activities, and to connect with others. With the Gemini Moon teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries by late tonight, some of us could find the courage needed to speak up and out about something we've been afraid to bring up.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have something that you need to get off your chest today and doing so could provide you with the chance to heal. At the same time, when it comes to solving a problem on your plate working with others, instead of taking on everything on your own, could provide a solution.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your focus turns to your money and it's possible that you could secure a new financial opportunity. Too, this could be a good time to treat yourself to something nice. Just make sure you keep track of your budget. On another note, when you honor your worth others will too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you and what you're feeling today. Spending time in the company of good friends can be incredibly healing for you today. On a similar note, know that when you dare to live authentically, you attract the right people to you. There's no need to go out of your way to fit in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling a bit more tired than usual today and that's probably because you and your body could use a timeout. Meanwhile, when it comes to your goals and ambitions, it may be time to stop measuring yourself against someone else's definition of success.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your homework for today is to examine the beliefs you hold that may be hampering your personal freedom. It's time to expand yourself and your outlook beyond what you already know. You might find that there's more out there for you than you thought. Friends are a resource.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're on a roll today in terms of your career and reaching your goals. Though as you're working your way towards getting what you want, be mindful of comparing your progress to that of others. Focus on what makes you special and realize that you've got what it takes to succeed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to getting a plan or vision off the ground, look to ways that you can work with others that share your vision. On a separate topic, you may need to speak your truth today where your partner or someone you know is concerned. Boundaries and honesty is needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Nobody's perfect, Scorpio. You know that, perhaps more than most. Today, however, you're called own your imperfections and send some love to those pieces of yourself that need it. When you embrace all of you, it is an affirmation of your worthiness. You are made of love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Partnership is the focus for you today and you're called to team up with someone for either business or pleasure. Though as important as others may be to you right now, know that you don't need anyone's validation but your own. Keep company with those that celebrate you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A little self-care goes a long way today, especially since it can help you with releasing the past an feel more confident about the future. Meanwhile, if the idea of family has been a sore spot for you, your chosen family is where you can find the love and care you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for some fun today and you deserve a moment of joy. On a different note, when it comes to your creative skills, you can find more success with them when you take time to hone your craft and follow through on an idea. Don't squander your gifts. Use them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Home and family is where it's at for you and if you've been feeling off-kilter as of late, spending time with loved ones or in the comfort of your home could be just what you need to bounce back. Know that you're worthy of care and support. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask.