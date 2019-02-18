We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 18, 2019.

The Moon is in warm and gregarious Leo today, which may put us in the mood for a bit of playtime. And there's a chance that we might need it as love planet Venus conjoins serious Saturn in responsible Capricorn in the early morning, which could put a damper on the day when it comes to relationship and financial matters. However this Venus-Saturn combination can be helpful in terms of accountability and responsibility where love and money are concerned.

Meanwhile, Chiron (the wounded healer) moves back into bold and passionate Aries, helping us to heal our wounds around toxic masculinity, as well as the wounds many of us have received in terms of being bullied, marginalized, overstepped, and victimized. This theme continues as the Sun moves into compassionate and inspiring Pisces by the early evening, which spotlights the need for some extra love and kindness and the realization that we're all in this boat called "life" together.

About an hour later, the Leo Moon teams up with happy-go-lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius, which should end the day on an upbeat note.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to pull back for a bit and focus on your well-being. In what ways can you stand to take better care of yourself physically and emotionally? What "scars" need to be healed? As you mull these questions over, remember, authenticity is your superpower.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might feel yourself being drawn a bit inward today and that's not a bad thing as you might need to reevaluate the kind of company you've been keeping. Who are the people in your life that you can be your total self when you're around them? Seek those folks out today. Nourish your soul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The spotlight turns to your career today and you're on your way up. Though you may need to lean on the power of community to get there. A conversation that you spark with someone today could be especially fruitful so do what you do best: chat it up. Don't give up on your dreams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for some passion and adventure now, or at the very least, a change in mindset. In what ways can you stand to be a bit more open to the world and what it has to offer? On another note, your finances could get a boost today. Overall, think in terms of abundance.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about you and your emotional needs today and it's possible that you could find yourself feeling a bit more sensitive or tender than usual. When this translates over into your romantic life, you're reminded to not to skimp on what your heart needs. You deserve.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might be hard for you to get going today and that's because you need to take a time out to relax and recharge. Spending time at home or with family could be nourishing. In matters of the heart, you could be connecting with someone that could be in it for the long haul.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be in the mood to give back today, especially in a way that benefits a community in need or a worthy cause. Know that when you do an act of kindness you are embodying and increasing the good that exists in the world, which is a gift in itself. On the flip side, utilize your community.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While you usually have no problem going the extra mile when it comes to your goals and career, make sure that you're not putting too much emphasis on how others see you. Above all, when you bring your authentic self to the table, you win. Money and romance improve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're reminded of the magic you can make when you believe in yourself, so make sure to shoot for the moon itself today. When it comes to financial matters, your hard work pays off so don't accept less. Meanwhile, home and family provide you the support you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be called to put yourself out there in a way that may make you feel vulnerable but can also bring you a big reward — one that affirms who you are and that you're on the right track. See this experience as your chance to tear down and toss out a negative self image.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Partnership is where you'll find success today, so don't be shy about reaching out to others and letting them know you're in need. Take time to yourself if needed, but don't go through the heavy stuff alone. At the same time, be mindful of letting others drain or pull on your energy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The spotlight turns to your health and well-being today. This is a good time to start working on your health goals as you could see the benefits sooner than you think. Plus with your birthday season kicking off, you'll be ready to rebuild and renew yourself from the inside-out.