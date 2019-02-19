We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 19, 2019.

The big news of the day comes courtesy of this morning's Full Moon in Virgo (10:54 a.m. EST). Under the influence of this moon, we're called to release the need for perfectionism as well as unhealthy habits. Since Virgo is also a zodiac sign that values hard work and productivity, some of us might be enjoying the fruits of our labor under this full moon. On a somewhat different note, this Full Moon in Virgo also asks that we be a bit more choosy about the kind of information we're consuming on a regular basis. Not all info is necessary or healthy.

Overall, this should be a fairly busy day as full moons tend to heighten the energy in the air and the Virgo Moon will eventually go on to team up with determined Mars in Taurus by the late afternoon. With the Virgo Moon and Mars in Taurus working together we should find the discipline, attention to detail, and the problem solving skills needed to move past obstacles and accomplish our goals.

By late tonight, communicative Mercury in creative Pisces teams up with serious Saturn in Capricorn which could open up an avenue for a heart to heart talk or a path toward turning a dream into something real.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself motivated to get a handle on things today when it comes to your well-being as well as things that may be pending on your to-do list. It's time to tie up loose ends and get organized. In terms of work and finances, you're on track to hit a significant milestone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There could be a big shift in your romantic life today as it could mark the end of you being single or you break free of a dead-end connection. At the same time, if you've been in hermit mode, it's time to get out and get social again both love and opportunity await. Creatively, you're golden.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A family related matter could come to a head today and it could finally help you to air out something that you've been holding close to your heart. If anything, there's room for true healing. Overall, honor your feels. If you've been looking to move house, you could find the perfect spot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you need to have an important conversation or meeting with someone today, not only could it go well but depending on the kind of convo or meeting, it could also lead full circle to an opportunity. On a slightly different note, it's time for a change in your perspective.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're reminded not to play yourself small today as when you honor what you're worth, others honor it too, especially when it comes to the dollar signs. Although an income stream could end now, there's a chance that something better is waiting for you. Think long term for now.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

What would it look like and what would you feel like if you started to practice some radical self-acceptance? This might be the question for you to answer today. Know that when you believe in you and take time out to nourish yourself, you can move mountains. Meanwhile, romance blooms.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could have a revelation or an a-ha moment of sorts that can help to free you emotionally from something or someone that you've been holding on to. Try not to resist the process of letting go as you need the mental and emotional space for better things. An idea comes to fruition now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might need to reconsider some of the groups or associations you belong to today as you need to keep company with people that align with the person you're becoming and the goals you're trying to reach. Look for those that spur you on. Also, follow through on a creative idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Although your career is heating up now, you may need to know when to say when in terms of how much responsibility you're taking on. Doing so may mean being less critical of yourself and how others see you professionally. You don't need to be a hero. You just need to be on target.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to stop playing small or holding on to an old set of beliefs that are preventing you from moving forward. Look to ways to expand your worldview and your experiences. Take a risk on something that fills you with passion. With your current gift of gab, you can make big things happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your attention could be drawn to a financial matter, which motivates you to get a handle on your long term finances. If money has been an issue, you could find a viable solution to solve it, but you'll need to trust your instincts. In matters of the heart, it's time to end an unhealthy relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When you speak, people are ready to listen today, so make sure you're having and initiating conversations that are worth your while as they could help to open doors for you or solidify you as a voice of authority. Either way, you could get the clout you need with the connections you make.