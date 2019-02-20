We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 20, 2019.

It's another busy day as the Moon remains in analytical and hard working Virgo. Though it may be a little hard to get going as the Moon opposes foggy Neptune in Pisces by mid-morning. The best way to channel this Moon-Neptune energy is into anything that requires creative problem solving or inspiration. By midday, the Moon meets up with serious Saturn in Capricorn, which can be a good combination to have on our side when it comes to doing anything that requires discipline, hard work, and fact-checking.

With the Virgo Moon opposing dreamy Mercury in Pisces by the mid-afternoon, we'll need to stay on top of the facts and remain as objective as possible, as this kind of cosmic combo might not have us thinking as clearly as we should. We might find ourselves being a bit more vocal about the things that annoy us or get under our skin. As such, we may need a little Piscean escape.

Later in the afternoon, the Virgo Moon teams up with committed Venus in Capricorn, which pushes us to be responsible and discerning with financial and relationship matters. Today could also be a good time to offer help to those we love or someone in dire need.

Towards the evening, the Moon squares off with bountiful Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could present problems in terms of how many tasks we put on our plate. The good thing is that the Moon ends the day with incisive Pluto in Capricorn, which can help us to drop unnecessary or unproductive items from our to-do lists.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to block out the extra chatter today so you can hunker down and stay focused. Working alone or with minimal input from others might bring you the peace of mind you need today. Meanwhile, when it comes to decision making, don't discount the power of intuition.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to reevaluate a group or association that you belong to, especially if you no longer identify with it and it's limiting who you are and the person you're striving to become. In other words, you need to find your tribe. Don't trade your truth or authenticity to please others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be focused on your long-term goals today. Though to make sure you stay on track, try not not to think too big right now. Focusing on the smaller steps or goals could help things to seem less daunting or far off. Financially, there's room for improvement. You can do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Connections and conversations are still favored today, so don't shy away from speaking up, speaking your truth, or speaking what you want into existence. At the same time, a conversation could bring you some valuable insight or direction. Be open to constructive feedback.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may feel the need to spend your dollars today but you may need to be wise about how much you spend and on what. Now's the time to be more mindful about where your cash is going. On a similar note, when it comes to any financial contracts or agreements, pay close attention.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You have people in your corner that are ready to help you out, so why not let them know that you can use their support? Sometimes the best way to get the support that you need is to spell it out for folks, letting them know what you need and how. In romance, authenticity wins the day.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might have tons on your plate today, but there's no need for you to try and be the hero. In other words, try not to push yourself towards a burnout. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling a bit tender today, your family (bio or chosen) could provide you with the care and support needed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Is there a friend or someone in your circle that may be a bit demanding today? Know that you don't have to give into any drama that they may be trying to stir up. A conversation with this person could be called for. On a different note, work on being the change you want to see in the world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got your eyes on the long-term today and it's easy to get sucked into a vortex of busyness if you're not careful with how you manage your time. Take a break today to come back to your center. Too, it's time to break free of an old narrative — stability and success can be yours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may be feeling extra opinionated today and while you shouldn't hold back on speaking your truth, you might find that not everything warrants a comment today. Overall, be mindful of what you're giving your attention to. Focus on the things that uplift and affirm you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A financial matter could call for your attention today, so try not to avoid or gloss over it. At best, this could be a good time to make sure your books are in order. On a deeper note, it may be time to have a heartfelt conversation with someone you trust. Don't go it alone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Oftentimes, other people's moods and feelings aren't a reflection of you, so make sure that you're not allowing anyone else's attitude interfere with how you perceive yourself. If there's a wrong you need to make right, do so. Just don't take responsibility for what's not yours.