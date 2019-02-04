We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 4, 2019.

Energy is buzzing in the air today thanks to this afternoon's New Moon in unconventional and unpredictable Aquarius. Since new moons are the perfect time for starting something new and implementing plans that we'd like to see blossom, this New Moon in Aquarius encourages us to start fresh when it comes to connecting with others and making new friends, as well as breaking away from outdated ideas/norms, and employing ways to improve the communities that we live in. This is especially true when it comes to helping those who may be marginalized, vulnerable, and unable to help themselves. Aquarius is a sign that helps us to celebrate our individuality while holding space for others.

This call to good will continues as the Aquarius Moon teams up with generous Jupiter in Sagittarius, which pushes us to share with and learn from others, especially those from a different background or culture. This Moon-Jupiter combination can also be good for giving us the courage and the inspiration we need to break new ground or to step outside of our comfort zone.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to getting a vision or goal off of the ground, look to your community to help you do it. Networking with others could bring you an opportunity as well as someone that you already know. In terms of your friendships, it's time to start establishing more balanced connections.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could get a shot at a major career opportunity, but it may require that you step outside of the norm or what feels comfortable to you. Know that if you take a leap towards something you deeply want, there's a strong chance you'll succeed. Nowhere to go but up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might have more ants in your pants than usual today, as you may be feeling inspired to travel, learn a new subject, write a book, or all of the above. Whatever you choose, make sure it's something that can help you to grow. A mentor or coach could pave the way towards your success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to an intimate relationship, you and your love could find yourselves having a shared revelation or a moment of truth today that could help to deepen the bond that you share. Though if a relationship has been unhealthy, you're ready to go in a new direction. Money improves.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Partnerships are the focus for you today, and when it comes to romance, it's possible that you could meet someone new. If you're already in a relationship, you and your bae could decide to make things official. Overall, it's time for healthier relationships and relationship habits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's time to start fresh where your health and well-being are concerned. Maybe this means switching up your schedule, delegating tasks to others, or employing ways that you can treat your body better. Above all, it's time to move away from perfectionism and closer to self-love.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love and romance are on the agenda for you, as today could bring you lots of potential opportunities for a love match. Online dating could be successful, as could meeting someone new through a friend. Creatively, you are on fire; a project you begin now could bring you fanfare later.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The attention is on home and family today. If you've been considering a move, you not only might find the finances to do it, but also your dream space. If you're staying put, though, look to ways to improve your living space. A strained family relationship could get a clean slate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been holding on too tightly to fear, self-doubt, or a self-limiting way of thinking, it's time to start seeing things in a new light. In what ways do you need to break free of the past when it comes to the way you think and communicate? Know your thoughts and ideas have power.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If your finances have been a bit shaky, things are starting to look up. You could manifest a new job opportunity or find yourself on the receiving end of a pay raise or bonus. Either way, the cosmos has got your back. Know that you can attract more by practicing gratitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's your birthday season and you're the cosmic superstar of the moment. If you've been feeling the call to revamp your wardrobe, beauty regimen, or your connection to your body and well-being — answer the call. Your popularity is about to skyrocket. Look (and feel) the part.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you've been feeling a bit rundown and having a hard time moving, it's because now is a time for you to rest and regroup instead of charging ahead. Your spiritual and emotional health could use some tuning up. Make the commitment to yourself to take better care of you.