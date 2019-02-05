We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 5, 2019.

It's a high energy day with the Moon in friendly and innovative Aquarius. The day kicks off with the Moon and Mercury teaming up in Aquarius during the wee hours of the morning which might have sparked some interesting dreams, personal revelations, insights, or conversations. Later in the morning, the Aquarius Moon teams up with go-getter Mars in Aries, motivating us to live out loud, and to express what makes us unique with courage. This theme continues into the evening as the Aquarius Moon meets up with unconventional Uranus in Aries. With these two together, we should also find ourselves in the mood to make a change or try something new.

Later tonight, the Moon shifts into dreamy and compassionate Pisces, which brings some much needed calm and tenderness to the air. Under a Pisces Moon we'll find ourselves craving more romance, intimacy, and soulful experiences. Enjoy the downtime.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your friends come to the rescue today, especially if you're in need of something to recharge your energy or lift your spirits. Look to the people within your circle to be a lifeline and try not to feel awkward about receiving help or support. The strong need help too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to your goals and ambitions, remember that you are a trendsetter. Why waste time trying to follow in someone else's footsteps or sticking to the status quo when you were born for something greater. In other words, stop holding yourself back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could receive some good (and possibly unexpected) news that something you've been wishing or hoping for is on the way. As long as you remain optimistic about what the future holds, there's a strong chance that things will unfold the way you want them to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your career is on fire now and it's possible that you could manifest what you want by daring to take a risk towards getting it. Don't second guess your power or your capabilities. Remember that you're a powerhouse and you'll inspire others to see you the same way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you want to make something you've been envisioning come true, then it's going to take some team work. Look to ways that you can collaborate with others that match your skill and your talent. Magic can happen now. In matters of the heart, vulnerability goes a long way.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your daily environment or the energy you're giving to something or someone, a break or a detox may be needed. Look to ways that you can begin to distance yourself from people and things that drain you. Spend time with someone that nourishes you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to love and romance, you could meet someone special that may differ from your usual type. Give this person a chance as they could knock your socks off and open your heart in a way that you may have not thought was possible. Above all, focus on your well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been looking for some motivation to break an unhealthy habit, you could receive the inspiration and the motivation you need today. On a similar note, look to ways that you can alter or switch up your routines as a means of boosting your health and your spirits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Know that when you speak from the heart today, you will be heard. So don't shy away from being your authentic self, as it will help you to connect with the right people at the right time. Romantically speaking, let your freak flag fly. Your uniqueness brings all the boys/girls to the yard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

An unexpected expense could crop up today, but whatever discomfort that it may cause, know that it's only temporary. You can bounce back from it. On a slightly different note, it's time to break free from an old narrative you've been telling yourself about your worthiness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about you and your needs today, so don't play the humble card. Be upfront and direct about what you need so your needs can be met. Know that you've got folks in your corner that want to help but you've got to ask for it first. Meanwhile, you could experience a breakthrough today.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A financial blessing could come through for you today in the nick of time. Expect the unexpected, but in a good way. At the same time, don't be afraid to be a bit more demanding or self-protective when it comes to getting what you want. Your intuition is spot on today, trust it.