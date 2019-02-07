We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 7, 2019.

The Moon remains in compassionate and inspiring Pisces today, and that along with the Moon teaming up with multiple planets in hardworking Capricorn throughout the day, we will all be reminded that everything it takes to make our dreams come true already exists within us.

That said — with the Pisces Moon squaring off with over-the-top Jupiter in Sagittarius by the late morning, we'll have to borrow some of that Capricorn practicality to keep us from biting off more than we can chew or chasing pipe dreams. At the same time, this Moon-Jupiter mashup could have us feeling a bit moody and blue today, so it'll be important to be gentle with ourselves and others.

With the Sun in friendly Aquarius teaming up with Jupiter in Sagittarius later this evening, we may find ourselves calling on our friends for support. This Sun-Jupiter combo reminds us that the way out of a challenge or a dark time can only come if we're willing to work together.

Later tonight, when communicative Mercury in Aquarius meets up with active Mars in Aries, we might find it hard to contain our thoughts and words. This Mercury-Mars combination could lead to an exciting breakthrough, discovery, or a moment of truth. For those of us that may be feeling stuck, uninspired, or unheard/ignored, this cosmic combo could bring the fresh start or perspective needed.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing something or someone as clearly as you need to right now. As such, you may need to take a step back and reassess the situation through a more pragmatic lens. Getting advice or feedback from friends could be helpful. Your intuition is also key.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some you know could be demanding or asking more of you than you can afford to give right now. If this is the case, you may need to speak your truth and let them know where you stand, even if it feels uncomfortable to do. Authenticity is your key to success. Keep it real.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you could manifest a job offer or the opportunity to collaborate with someone on a professional level. Before you agree to anything, you may want to do some digging and find out what you're signing onto. Meanwhile, remember that speaking up and speaking out brings results.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's possible that you're in the mood to take on the world today. However, you could run the risk of taking on way too much if you're not careful. Look to ways that you can collaborate or partner with someone else to get the extra oomph you need. Joining forces brings success.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be in your feelings today regarding a romantic connection or possibly not seeing a romantic interest as clearly as you should. If it's the former, you can reclaim your power by focusing on your own well-being. There's plenty more fish in the sea. If it's the latter, be more discerning.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your partner or someone close to you could need a lot of your time and attention today. While you usually love to be of help, make sure that you carve out some time that is just for you and you alone. Meanwhile, an honest discussion beats holding on to something and obsessing over it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You can easily run yourself ragged today with all of the errands, meetings, calls, etc. on your to-do list. That's why you're going to have to make sure to take a moment out to ground and re-center yourself. Also, try to spend time today with someone that energizes you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Before you give too much of yourself to a current love interest you may need to exercise your powers of discernment and ask yourself if what you're feeling is legit or not. If you want to give, give. But don't use giving as a way to control the outcome of this situation. Break that habit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A family member could come calling on you today, which could leave you both wanting to help and feeling a bit drained. It's OK to set some boundaries. Don't place your value on how much you do for others. On a different note, your creativity is through the roof. Indulge in your passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

They say that the act of forgiveness is not so much about the person you're forgiving but more about releasing yourself from the grudge you've been holding on to. Today, you might find the need to release such a grudge. On another note, look to ways to spruce up your home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be ready to spend your cash on something big today, but you may need to hold back for a bit and rethink whether such a purchase would be a wise move. On a different note, know that you weren't meant to fit in with the crowd no matter how hard you try. Speak your mind.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Faith is what you'll need to have in yourself today, if you want to accomplish your goals. If your confidence is feeling a bit shaky, look to a trusted friend to help you get back on solid ground. Also, don't feel guilty about needing some time and space to yourself. Honor your needs.