We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for February 8, 2019.

The Moon enters passionate and adventurous Aries at the start of the day, putting us in the mood for experiences and tasks that call for an pioneering spirit and a go-getter attitude. Under an Aries Moon we might find ourselves feeling more fiery and short-tempered than usual, which could trigger an argument or two. The best way to channel this in-your-face energy is to burn it off by doing something active, fight for a good cause, or doing just about anything else that requires us to be assertive and fearless.

Still, with the Moon squaring off with love planet Venus in responsible Capricorn by late tonight, it could be hard to connect with others. Venus in Capricorn reminds us to think things through before we act and to try to take the most mature and pragmatic approach. (This approach also applies to financial matters as well.) Though if there's an issue within a relationship that needs to be addressed the Aries Moon coupled with Venus in Capricorn can give us the resolve we need to make things right.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your February 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus is on you and how you're feeling today. As such, make sure to take some time to nourish yourself emotionally and physically as you could be feeling a bit more sensitive than usual. Meanwhile, don't worry if you're not living up to someone else's expectations. Keep doing you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself moving slower than usual today and that's because you're overdue for some rest and relaxation. Take some time to yourself to decompress, especially if you find yourself in your feels. If something doesn't work out the way you want, it could be a blessing in disguise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friend or someone close to you could be demanding a little more time and attention from you than you can afford to give right now. While you usually go through great lengths to keep everyone happy, you may need to set down some boundaries, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your boss or someone you work closely with could get under your skin today. Though this situation could give you the push you need to evaluate whether this is the right working relationship for you. If not, it's time to do something about it. Take charge of your own destiny.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be in the mood to embark on a new adventure, but your responsibilities are calling. Look to ways to prioritize what's important so you don't get overwhelmed. And when it comes to your health regimen, trying something new or fun can help you stay the course.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be craving intimacy now when it comes to a romantic connection but there's no sense in being stoic about it. Being vulnerable and making your feelings known could help you get your needs met. Though if someone is not actively meeting your needs, pay attention.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could need lots of your time and attention today and it's possible that you could overextend yourself if you're not careful. Make space to take care of yourself too. Also, let others know what you need. Remember, relationships go two ways.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be trying to keep up with all of the events currently on your calendar but try not to feel too bad if you need to drop something today. On a separate note, a convo with a friend or sibling could be uncomfortable but necessary. Too, be mindful of the info you absorb.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

In matters of the heart, you're a deeply generous person. But know that it's OK to hold out for a bit to see if the energy you're giving a particular person is being reciprocated. In terms of a job opportunity, you don't have to accept just because it's a check. Make sure your heart is in it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A parent or an unbalanced family dynamic could have you second guessing yourself and your worth today. Know that you don't have to accept their feelings or attitude as your truth. How you feel about you matters way more. Self-love is an act of courage and independence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling caught wanting time to yourself and needing to get out and socialize. Though if your heart isn't into doing something, don't force it. On another note, you may be feeling apprehensive about telling someone about how you truly feel about them. Do it with love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Although now's the time for you to be making new connections with new people, know that you don't have to force yourself to fit into places where you don't feel comfortable. In other words, live your life by your own values, not what someone else tells you that you should value.