We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 11, 2019.

The day is shaping up to be a fairly productive one as the Sun in ambitious Capricorn teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn near the start of the day. Under this Sun-Pluto combination, we should find the strength and the determination we need to overcome some of the toughest obstacles in our way. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in dreamy Pisces, heightening our intuition and our sensitivity. Later in the morning, the Pisces Moon teams up with the Sun and Pluto in Capricorn, helping us to achieve our dreams while also reminding us to exercise compassion and care towards others as we climb our way to the top.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's very little that can stop you today when it comes to achieving a goal or moving past a challenge. At best, you're reminded just how much power you wield. Just make sure you're not stirring up any unnecessary trouble. Channel your energy into something worthwhile.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be getting closer to getting something you've been hoping and wishing for as a plan you've put in place is beginning to pan out. On the flip side, you may need to revamp your way of thinking if you want a wish to come true. Expand your awareness, expand your possibilities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been giving too much of your power away to something or someone and it's time for you to reclaim your power. You're being pushed to see a situation for what it really is so you can address it, face your fears, and move on. Financially, it's time for you to boss up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been dealing with a relationship that has been unbalanced or non-reciprocal, you could find yourself ready to make some big changes around the connection that you have with this person. Don't ignore your truth. Meanwhile, an influential person could come to the rescue.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time for you to get focused when it comes to improving your health and well-being. If there was ever a day to work on changing unhealthy habits and releasing things you no longer need, today is that day. On another note, don't allow a co-worker to push your buttons.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A romantic connection could heat up, but you may want to take a step back and get clear on what you really want rather than going by someone else's agenda. On a similar note, know that you are at your most powerful and attractive when you dare to be your full self.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're being pushed to focus on your emotional well-being today, which could involve addressing something painful or uncomfortable from your past and working on healthy ways to release it. At the same time, don't forget how much power you truly have. Believe in you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You have the power to make some big things happen today just with your words alone. If you have a message that you need to get across or you want to get more eyes on something you've been working on, today is the day. Also, remember to acknowledge the beauty in your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You have the power to achieve the kind of stability you crave, but it may require taking a hard look at what you value and deciding whether you're being true to those values or if some of those values need to change. You can't run from yourself, Sagittarius. Get unflinchingly honest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're a true force to be reckoned with today, Capricorn. As such, there's very little that you won't be able to make happen. At the same time, the secret to your success may involve letting an old version of yourself go in favor of a more empowered you. Move with compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The only person that you can ever really be is yourself. Keep that in mind if you find that you need to filter or tame who you are. By allowing the real you to shine through, you pave the way for your fulfillment. You also reaffirm how worthy and deserving you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may need to release a friendship or remove yourself from a group you once belonged to, especially if being connected to these people isn't as emotionally nourishing as it should be. On a different note, there's someone powerful in your corner that's ready to help you win.