We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 3, 2019.

The Moon remains in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius and we should find ourselves feeling fairly optimistic today, or at the very least, open to new experiences. Though things could be a little fuzzy near the start of the day with the Moon squaring off dreamy Neptune in Pisces. While this kind of cosmic combination makes for good creative energy and heightened intuition, it's not so good for making decisions that require clear-headed thinking.

By the late afternoon, communicative Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with wounded Chiron in Pisces, which could trigger hurtful words or conversations. The best way to mitigate this energy is by using our words to spark healing conversations and activities.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you feel like your faith has been lacking as of late, know that just because you can't see something happening doesn't mean that nothing's happening. The wheels are turning in your favor but you've got to focus on what you want to happen, not what you don't.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to have an uncomfortable conversation with a friend, especially if it's regarding something that may have hurt or upset you. Don't shy away from speaking your truth as it could provide you with the chance to heal and move on. Authenticity is called for now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try not to waste your time comparing yourself to others today, especially where your career, goals, or accomplishments are concerned. Instead, try to surround yourself with people that encourage and support you. Have conversations that inspire you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to work, know that you don't have to be the smartest in the room. All you need to do is show up and do what you do best. People will naturally gravitate to you being your natural self. And if you don't know something that's cool too. You have an opportunity to learn.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

A romantic interest could be bringing up some uncomfortable feelings for you today, namely where it pertains to your emotional security. Don't ignore what you feel but take a moment to explore it as there could be an opportunity for you to heal from an old wound.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may have a hard time connecting with others today in a way that could have you feeling isolated or misunderstood. Try not to give into the feeling that you're doing something wrong. By being exactly as you are will help you to attract the right people to you. Find your center.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could easily take on way too much today, specifically if you're overextending yourself to help others. While supporting others isn't a bad thing, it can be if you're running yourself ragged. Communicate what you're feeling, if you're not feeling up to it. People will listen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Are you selling yourself way too short when it comes to your creative talent? Today, you're reminded to see the beauty in yourself and your work that others see. And in terms of getting compensated for your creativity, make sure you're asking for what you truly deserve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have a hard time not focusing on the past today but that may be the push you need to discuss something that's been hurting you, especially if it has to do with a family member. While you usually like to stay carefree and on the move, now's not the time to swallow what you feel.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like you're at a loss for words today, which could have you questioning your judgement or your competence. However, it's OK if you don't have all the answers right now. Give yourself some time and they will come. You could also practice tuning into your intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could be feeling more like the odd duck out than usual today, which could be a blow to your self-esteem. However, remember that you were born to be a standout. It's in your DNA. Though if you're really feeling tender, look towards the support and care of your friends.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to reaching your professional goals, trust that you already have most of what you need already within you. You just need to reach down deep and bring it out. Know that with each step you take towards what you want, you raise your confidence just a little more.