We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for January 4, 2019.

The Moon finishes out its transit through philosophical Sagittarius this morning, which may have us craving mind-opening conversations, information, and experiences. With both the Moon and communicative Mercury in Sagittarius teaming up with unconventional Uranus in Aries, we're called to think about and experience the world around us differently than what we may be used to. Meanwhile, with the Moon and Mercury joining forces in Sagittarius by the early afternoon, we're called to seek out and speak the truth.

By the mid-afternoon, the Moon enters hardworking Capricorn and the focus turns to more pragmatic matters. With the Sun in Capricorn teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, shortly after the Moon enters Cap, we're reminded that a little effort and discipline goes a long way in achieving our dreams.

Though with the Moon squaring off with impulsive Mars in Aries by the evening, the vibe can easily turn into a frustrating one, if we're not willing to slow down and assess the steps we need to take to move forward. Luckily, Mercury moves into Capricorn by late tonight, helping us to make those needed adjustments and assessments.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your January 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may see some signs today that all the hard work that you've been putting in towards a dream is starting to pay off. As such, try to celebrate the gains you're making, even if they seem like small ones. Though whatever you do, try not to give in to judging yourself harshly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself in the mood to take a life-changing trip, and you could start the planning today. Even if travel is not currently in your plans, you'll do well to look towards activities and education that can push you out of your comfort zone. Time to learn something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself in your feelings today, perhaps where it may pertain to a friendship or an intimate relationship. However, instead of ignoring what you feel and trying to push it aside, it may be best to confront the situation head on. That's how you reclaim your power.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A professional relationship may get under your skin today, but it could be the push you need to move on to something better. At the same time, don't be afraid to exercise your boundaries and give someone push-back where necessary. It's time for a tough conversation.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your to-do list for today, but be mindful of trying to do too much all at once. Giving yourself extra work to do may mean giving yourself some unnecessary stress, and the goal for right now is to establish healthier habits. Prioritize what's important.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're reminded not to play yourself small today, especially where your talents are concerned. You may be giving away too much for too little which could leave you burnt out and and upset in the end. In matters of the heart, it's time to start breaking old patterns in love and romance.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may not see eye to eye with your partner or someone close to you today, which could have you feeling a type of way. However, you might need to stick to your guns on the issue and avoid over-compromising on your needs or boundaries. Ground and re-center yourself. You're important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be obsessing over something or someone today. Know that in order to get the clarity or peace of mind you're looking for, it may mean detaching from the outcome and focusing only on what you can control. At the same time, work on breaking an unhealthy habit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're focused on your finances today and there's a chance that you could manifest a job opportunity. Know that you have the power to negotiate, so make sure you're not selling yourself short or accepting the first offer made. Think big. Continue to affirm your self-worth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The focus turns to your needs now and as such you may need to be a bit demanding about getting those needs met, especially when it comes to dealing with loved ones. It's time for you to nurture yourself with the same ferocity that you nurture others. Open up and ask for help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time for you to slow down and take a time out. If you find yourself feeling sluggish or moody today, it's a good sign that you could use the rest. At the same time, try not to keep your deeper feelings to yourself, as talking to someone about it could take a weight off your shoulders.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A friend could be in need today, though make sure you're not overextending yourself if you choose to answer the call. On a different note, you could find yourself feeling like an outsider today when it comes to a group you belong to. Celebrate what makes you unique.