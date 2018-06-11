We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 11, 2018.

It's a mellow yet productive day with the Moon in practical and easy going Taurus. The day kicks off with a meeting between the Taurus Moon and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which should get our creative juices flowing. By late morning, the Moon teams up with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which should give us the determination we need to overcome an obstacle or push through the work we've got on our plates. With the New Moon in Gemini approaching (June 13), now's the time for tying up unfinished business. By late tonight, the Taurus Moon syncs up with tender Venus in Cancer which bodes well for relationship and financial matters. When it comes to both, think long term.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the work you've been putting in as of late, your earning power is increasing. That said, is it time for you to ask for a raise or seek out a job with better pay? The signs point to yes. If you're already in the middle of money negotiations, you could receive the answer you've been wanting.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Just about whatever you throw your energy into today you can accomplish so stay the course. When it comes to your words and what you have to say, people are all ears, so make sure the conversations you're having are those that can expose you to new opportunities and experiences. Speak up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While you enjoy being on the go, take a time out today and give yourself some time to regenerate and recharge your batteries. If taking off of work is not an option, try to take the day slow. Make time for some peace and quiet. In the stillness you can find answers you need. Money improves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your friends give you the support and encouragement that you need today, when it comes to going after your dreams. Be open to what they have to say. Meanwhile, you could meet an influential person with enough pull to help you reach success with an endeavor or project. Don't be shy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're feeling revved up and ready to go when it comes to your career. And with all eyes on you today, don't let that energy go to waste. Chances are, people will be impressed with what you're bringing to the table, so turn on your magic and shine. Something you've been wishing for could happen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could manifest an opportunity today, based on your creative skills and the reputation that you've been solidly building for yourself. Though while this opportunity could come as a pleasant surprise, it doesn't hurt to get out and network either. How can you make the most of your friend's list?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might receive some financial news today that puts a smile on your face and alleviates an issue that you've been worrying about. Overall, when it comes to any challenge that you might face today, remember that you've got the strength and the resolve to move past it. You've got this!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You know just the right words to say today, which could work out well for your romantic and your professional life, drawing people to you like flies to honey. As such, be mindful that you're focusing on the things that you do want to happen, not the other way around. Be open to a little adventure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been holding on to a little too much stuff, this is an excellent day for tossing stuff out and decluttering your space. By letting things go that you don't need, it frees up space for new and improved things, opportunities, people, etc. to enter your life. Drop the dead weight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love is in the air today and you're outright irresistible. As such, there's a chance that you could meet someone today (if looking) with some sticking power. If you're already attached, it's a good day to get in some sexy time with your sweetie. You both will benefit from some fun and pleasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Spending time at home or with family could provide you with the healing vibes that you need right now. On a different note, if you've been thinking about selling your home or property or have had to deal with some expenses related to your home, you could get the cash you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

When it comes to how you market yourself and your talent, do people know where to find you? Is there a way that you can improve how you reach and build your audience? Perhaps it's time for a website or a targeted online campaign. Maybe it's worth working with a media expert.