We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 12, 2018.

It's a busy day with the Moon now in chatty and quick-footed Gemini. With the Moon in this mercurial sign, we should find ourselves in the mood to learn something new, connect and socialize with others, and engage in interesting and amusing experiences. Though with tomorrow's oncoming New Moon in Gemini, we should probably direct our attention (for now) into busying ourselves with what's already on our plates, especially as Mercury (Gemini's ruling planet) moves into cautious and intuitive Cancer late this afternoon. With Mercury in Cancer, our thoughts and words become more introspective, helping us to become more mindful about how and where we spend our mental energy and the words that we choose. Meanwhile, the Gemini Moon teams up with action-oriented Mars in Aquarius. Between this Moon-Mars combo and Mercury in Cancer, words may become very emotional today. This can be a good thing if we need to speak up and be heard or if we need to speak from the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you need to raise awareness (or funds) for a cause that you believe in, you have the ability to rally the community support needed today. On a similar note, it may be time to lend your voice to speaking up for those in need. Meanwhile, your attention turns to home and family. Speak from the heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's power in the way that you communicate today. As such, this could be a great time to negotiate a raise or to throw your hat in the ring for a promotion. If you've been thinking about meeting with a VIP or a similar influential person, you know just what to say to impress. Network.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about you and your needs today and most likely the need you'll be most focused on is cash. It's time to make sure you're getting compensated and compensated well for your talents. If an offer is on the table, know that you don't have to settle. Be confident in yourself and what you can offer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While your intuition is pretty strong, you might feel like you're psychic today. As such, don't ignore your instincts or a hunch that you get. On another note, something could get under your skin and have you feeling fired up. Don't stew in your feelings though. Say what you need to say.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might want to pick and choose your battles today as not everything on your mind needs to be shared with others. Exercise boundaries. Though if you do need to get something off of your chest, look to a trusted friend to confide in. Speaking of your fiends, they could come in clutch for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Buzz is building about you. It seems that people are very impressed with the work that you've been doing as of late and your work is speaking for itself. Capitalize on the buzz and start networking. The connections that you make could help to open doors to new opportunities and experiences.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You have a creative vision that's worth sharing with the world. With all eyes and ears on you now, the time is coming for you to announce what you've been working on. Look to ways that you can broaden your audience and attract positive publicity for your work. Your wit and charm is unmatched.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself feeling rather restless today. That's because your mind and your spirit are hungry for a new adventure and learning experiences. You can feed your craving for the time being by booking a trip, taking up a new topic to study, or engaging in stimulating convo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It may be time to have a conversation with your partner (either professional or romantic) about something you've been avoiding. Perhaps that conversation is about money or your shared resources or it could be something a bit deeper. Either way, it's time to address this head on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you have no qualms about being the person that others lean on, today you're asked to examine if all the energy you've been expending on the behalf of others is entirely worth it. As such, you may need to redirect your energy. In terms of your cash, you have the negotiating power now.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're revved up and ready to go today, which is a good thing because there's a number of things on your to-do list that need attention. If you want to be the best at what you do, then you'll have to take care of the details and the back-end stuff too. In other words, handle your biz.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Someone you live with or a family member could get under your skin today. They could be trying to influence a decision you're making or making you feel as though you don't know what's best for yourself. Don't let them get into your head. Be confident in your thoughts and ideas.