We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 18, 2018.

The Moon shifts into productive Virgo today, putting the emphasis on our health and well-being, work and productivity, and being of service to others. Near the start of the day, the Virgo Moon teams up with Uranus in Taurus which could help us to make necessary changes to our routines, schedules, and habits that can help us to improve our efficiency and quality of life. By the late afternoon, the Virgo Moon joins forces with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn, helping us to buckle down and complete the tasks on our to-do list. If we're in need of a moment of clarity, this Moon-Saturn combination can also help. Speaking of clarity, planet Neptune — the planet of dreams and illusions — begins its five month retrograde today, helping us to dispel our own personal myths.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about work today and whatever prize you've got your eyes on can be achieved with a little effort. If looking for work, it's a great time for sending out resumes and completing applications as the time spent on your future will pay off. Also, it's time to start working on breaking an unhealthy habit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to going after your dreams or goals, the biggest step is believing in yourself. And today, you might find yourself feeling that kind of confidence. So, don't hold back from taking those steps forward. On another note, when's the last time you had fun? Make time for some today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where your heart is today as your family or someone that feels like family comes to your aid, giving you the support and emotional nourishment you need. And speaking of emotional nourishment, make sure you get some today. The tender parts of you could use some attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't be shy about saying what's on your mind today, as others will be drawn to your candid thoughts and opinions. You might even find that you have just the right words that someone needs to hear right now. On another note, don't second guess your decisions. Focus on the future.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could receive some good news today where it pertains to your career. Perhaps a job offer or opportunity that you've been waiting on comes through. There might also be a chance that you could be surprised with an offer too. Also, keep in mind that you are a trendsetter. Act like it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself craving for some fresh adventures and experiences today. As such, it's important to remember that you are responsible for your own happiness. So, how will you go about making yourself happy today? Also, in love, look for someone that's invested in your happiness too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you need to have a heart-to-heart or open up to someone about what you're feeling today, it might not be as difficult as you think. As long as you're speaking from the heart, you can't lose. Also, it's time to stop letting guilt be a motivator for you. Do things (for others) because you want to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're in need of some support or words of wisdom today, look to your friends or a sibling to provide you with the words you need to hear, even if what you're hearing may be difficult at first. Be open to feedback as it may help you with seeing things in a way that you haven't seen them before.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be looking for some praise or attention for your achievements and the amount of work that you've been putting in lately. Though what if you don't get that praise? Try not to put your sense of self-value on that kind of external reward. Recognize your greatness. Also, a new job could be yours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're under reconstruction, Capricorn. And as such, it's time to start seeing yourself differently. Don't worry to much about how others see you as it's your thoughts that matters most. Still, you've got to make sure that those thoughts are on par with your growth. Overall, don't limit yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for a little purging, so don't be caught off guard if you find yourself in your feels today. You're holding on to something (or someone) that you need to let go. Above all, it's time to consider your own happiness for change and today, you're being called to start putting in that effort.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to shake up your friend's list a bit. You need to be in the company of people that can show and teach you new things and help you to step outside of your comfort zone. Meanwhile, if a friendship has been taking more than it's been giving, you could decide to make a clean break.