We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 20, 2018.

The Moon moves into partnership-oriented Libra today, putting us in the mood to connect and team up with others. Since Libra is a sign that's also linked to art and beauty, we may find our thirst for art and beauty heightened too, along with our creative energy. Though we should find ourselves in a flirty and sociable mood for much of the day, the mood may take a dip later this evening when the Moon squares off with serious Saturn in Capricorn. With the Moon and Saturn at odds, problems may arise in a relationship or we may have difficulty connecting with others. At best, this cosmic combination can show us where we may need healthier boundaries and where we can stand to be a bit more compromising. The vibe improves by late tonight when the romantic Libra Moon teams up with romantic Venus in Leo, putting us in the mood for love. Moments later, Mercury in tender Cancer teams up with Neptune in compassionate Pisces to help us speak from the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're wondering how you can best connect with others today, speak from the heart but try to do so with a little tenderness and compassion. Your words will go a long way. Meanwhile, a romance could be heating up. You may need to find out if you're both on the same page for the long-term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today may be fraught with frustrations at work or you may realize that a project at work may need to be scrapped entirely. Try not to fret too much because your creative mojo is so on point, you can come up with something better. Talking to a friend or sibling can help ease your mind.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may come to discover that a romantic interest isn't as available as you'd thought they would be, but try not to feel too bad about it because there are plenty of other options for you to choose from. The same goes for job and salary offers too. You have the power to negotiate for better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and a family member or someone close to you may not be on the same page today. Though you usually try to be accommodating, it's best that you not compromise on what you believe in or what you value, especially if this person has a history of triggering your insecurities. Set some limits.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your thoughts may be heavy today, especially when it comes to thinking about all of the things that you have yet to do or accomplish. While you need to take care of your responsibilities, try not to beat yourself up. In fact, focus on taking care of you. Also, be mindful of the info you absorb.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your confidence may not be where you'd like it to be today, which means you should focus your energy on activities and experiences that feel self-affirming. Talk to the people in your corner for uplifting words and sound advice. Spend some time enjoying your own company. Heal thyself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The things that you want to happen, especially where your career and ambitions are concerned are starting to happen. So, why are you holding yourself back from fully receiving your gifts with fear or self-doubt? Give yourself permission to break free from the past. Shake things up.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling a bit dejected today, as a plan you're working on may not be coming together the way you want. Though you can keep your spirits up by focusing on solutions rather than problems. Things are coming together on your behalf even if you don't immediately see it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling like a group or circle of friends that you used to identify with might not be the group for you anymore. Try not to feel too bad about this as it means you're growing. Instead go off in search of a new tribe, learning what you can along the way. Remember, you're awesome.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself dwelling too hard on what others think of you, namely where your career and accomplishments are concerned, take a step back and regroup. Focus instead on your own greatness and how far you have come. Talk to those that love you. You have something to celebrate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's not that your vision isn't coming together the way you want, it's just that you have to iron out the details in how you're actually going to execute this vision, especially if you're footing the bill. It may be worth taking on a partner or collaborating with someone to help you get things off the ground.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While your current finances may be putting a damper on your hopes and wishes for the future, it doesn't mean that you're stuck where you are. If you've been thinking about applying for a new job or negotiating a higher salary for yourself, it's time to make a move. Believe in what you can do.