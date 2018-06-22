We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 22, 2018.

It should feel like a rather calm start to the day with the Libra Moon Void of Course (that period of time when the Moon is transitioning between zodiac signs). But by the late afternoon, the intensity starts to rise as the Moon shifts into passionate and seductive Scorpio. With the Moon in Scorpio, we should find ourselves in the mood for secrets, intimate encounters, and all- or-nothing experiences. When the Scorpio Moon teams up with the Sun in Cancer a few hours later, this mood will be heightened along with our feelings. As such, it may be a good time to connect and bond with those we love, as well as perform a kind gesture for others. By the early evening, the Scorpio Moon opposes unpredictable Uranus in Taurus, which could have us struggling between holding on to the past and embracing the future. Since Scorpio is a sign that's also associated with regeneration and rebirth, our best bet is to move on from the past.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to start focusing on your long-term security and how you can better manage your money. If there's some bad money habits that you'd like to improve, you could uncover some options or information on how to best go about it. Try not to give into making an impulse buy. Save cash.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Partnership is highlighted today as you're reminded that you are not an island. You may find it hard to lean on others but know that you need people in your corner too. Make some time for those people today. The conversations that you'll have will be invaluable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find the pace for today busier than usual, which is something you can handle. Just make sure that you're not overextending yourself. If job hunting, you could come across a promising lead today or receive some promising news. Don't let fear get in the way of going after what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're feeling much lighter today, which means it's a good time for doing something you enjoy. Make sure to go out and strut your stuff while you're at it. Reconnect with your sense of adventure and playfulness today and watch how many admirers you attract. Creatively, you're on a roll.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might not be moving at top speed today and that's OK, as you could use the downtime and a reset button. A home- or family-related matter could also call on your attention too. Though the simple act of staying home or spending time with family could do much to nourish you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might find yourself craving something new today, especially in the realm of learning and education. Feed your mind. Call up a friend and look for something new to get into together. Meanwhile, when it comes to the thoughts and opinions you share today, go for constructive criticism.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been thinking about heading in a new direction where your career is concerned, you get a green light today. You might decide to apply for a bigger and better position or you may decide to finally start making the move to switch gears entirely. Either way, the power is in your hands.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The spotlight is on you today and as such you should find yourself in good spirits. If the mood to travel or embark on a new adventure strikes you today, it's because you need the fresh experiences right now. Look to connecting with people today that help to expose you to something new.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to take things down a notch and focus on taking care of the things that are already in play rather than looking to start something new. You also might consider making some changes in your sleep habits so you can have more time and energy to do the things you need to do. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You get by with the help and support of your friends today, especially when it comes to boosting your confidence. Meanwhile, if you have a creative project you'd like to get off the ground and you're walking into brand new territory, seek out the advice of the experts in your circle. They'll help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be able to manifest an opportunity or some recognition for yourself today, thanks to your hard work and talent. If you're looking to get noticed by the higher-ups, now's the time to make your move. Don't let self-doubt or a fear of uncertainty get in your way. Make it happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It might be hard for you to concentrate on work today, because you're ready to let loose and have some fun. As such, your mission is to follow your heart and your creative whims. You might uncover gold. Romance might be in the picture too. Get out of your usual environment.