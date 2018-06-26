We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 26, 2018.

The day gets off to a slow start thanks to the outgoing Sagittarius Moon squaring off with hazy Neptune in Pisces in the morning. Under the influence of this cosmic combination we may be feeling a bit more tender and a bit more foggy than usual, which may not make the morning the best time for making any important decisions or engaging any activities that require a ton of focus. However, this Moon-Neptune combination can be good for creative projects and activities as it's more likely to heighten our creativity.

By late this afternoon, things continue to move at a snail's pace thanks to Mars, the planet of action and confidence, going retrograde in Aquarius. As Mars begins its two-month backtrack, we can expect delays, frustration, and how we deal with that frustration, as Mars is also associated with anger too. The best way to handle today's planetary weather is to slow down and go with the current rather than trying to fight it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to go back to the drawing board for the time being when it comes to something you've been planning as you may not have all the facts or details you need to move forward. Take your time with it. Meanwhile, you may be giving too much to a particular friendship. Pull back a bit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be concerned with financial matters today but it might be best to hold off on making any major decisions for now as you may be in a more emotional place than practical. If anything, try to listen to your intuition. On a another note, progress on the career front slows down. Don't force it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may need to get some more details on a possible business relationship or opportunity as you might not know all you need to know upfront. In terms of new initiatives, spend some time to think things through before jumping on board. Also, be prepared to shake off self-limiting beliefs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel like you're spinning your wheels today, which is a good sign that you're probably doing too much. As such, you may want to step back and regroup. On another note, someone might press your buttons today but remember you have power over how you choose to respond.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to a new romance, you may need to go slow and make sure that this person can offer you the intimacy and tenderness you crave before you go investing too much of yourself. Practice some discernment. Overall, when it comes to others, it's time to renegotiate your boundaries.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may need to be more selective about how much you do for others as you could easily push yourself towards a burn out. Try not to let guilt or a need to be needed be your source of motivation. If you have to tell someone "no," so be it. The genuine folks will remain by your side.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be more intentional with the kind of information you're absorbing and the conversations you're having as you're liable to soak up other people's energy easily. Instead, focus more on what you need as well as interests and activities that boost your spirit and feed your sense of fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Make sure that you're not underselling yourself when it comes to your creative gifts or talents. You're worth so much more, so don't shy away from asking for it. Meanwhile, when it comes to your living space, an upgrade may be in order. You may also need to renegotiate a family tie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When you look at yourself, are you looking at yourself through a lens rooted in the past or are you focused on being present to who you really are? In other words, it's time to stop dwelling on the "what was" and challenge your self-limiting perceptions. Also, exercise discretion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It might be hard for you to get going today, but that might actually be a good thing. You could stand some downtime instead of your normal workload. Don't press yourself to make any tough decisions either as you may not be thinking as sharply as you usually do. Tend to your tender parts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An uncertain financial matter may leave some plans that you've been making up in the air. Though the situation can be frustrating, this delay may be just what you need as it looks like you should take some time to rethink your direction anyway. Focus on getting your confidence back up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Don't be so concerned with what others think of you right now. What matters most is what you think. Focus less on what others are doing and take some time to get your mind and your spirit right. Protect your energy, recharge, and keep working behind the scenes. Your moment is coming.