We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 4, 2018.

The Moon finishes out its stay in unconventional and friendly Aquarius, putting us in the mood to do something different and connect with others. However, with the Moon being Void-of-Course (aka that period of time when the Moon is transitioning into the next sign and has briefly stopped "talking" to the other planets), it's best not to start anything new but rather complete things we've already started. Still, with all of the airy energy thanks to the Moon in Aquarius and the Sun and Mercury in Gemini, we might find the day full of good conversations, bright ideas, and a-ha moments.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You get by with help from your friends today. If you need some support or extra encouragement, they'll be the ones that will see you through. At the same time, a friend could come leaning on you for support. In what ways can you help your community? Be mindful of the one-sided friendship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about your career and aspirations today as you find yourself taking stock of where you are and what still has yet to be done. If you find yourself feeling a bit sensitive about your achievements and whether or not others see you as being a success, celebrate what you've done thus far.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood for some adventure today. If you can get away, a day trip to somewhere you've never been could feed the wanderlust your feeling. If you can't get away, this might be a good time to start planning a trip. Overall, look for activities that help to expand your mind and soul.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself craving some intimacy today, which means it's a good time for connecting with your sweetie or those that you love. If single, you may have an a-ha moment around a dilemma concerning your love life. Hint: what works for others might not work for you. That's OK.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Someone close to you could call on you to be in their corner today. Though keep an eye out for the extra needy types or those that only look for you when they have a problem. Meanwhile, don't be shy about asking for some love and tenderness today. You deserve to have your needs met too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It might be a super busy day today, which may feel like everyone needs your helping hand. While you love assisting others where you can, don't neglect your needs. You might even find that you need some extra nourishment today to keep going. Don't skimp on the self-care.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might still be in weekend mode today as you've got fun and playtime on your mind. While there's work to be done, don't feel too bad if your heart isn't in it. Though you should try to make some time today to do something you enjoy, even for an hour or two. Romance is sweet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have a hard time getting going today. Though it seems that you're in need of some down time to refuel and replenish your energy. Time spent at home or with family could do lots when it comes to boosting your spirits. Meanwhile, your instincts are especially strong. Pay attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're interested in having conversations that move you, so seek them out. Chat someone up that you don't know, connect with a friend or sibling, write and share something that's on your heart. You might even learn something about yourself in the process. Watch what you feed your brain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself looking to spend a little cash on yourself today. Try not to talk yourself out of it, because you deserve to be spoiled. On a different note, you could be feeling a bit sensitive about your earning power or your worth in general. Perform an act of self-love today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The spotlight is on you today and how you're feeling. If you find yourself feeling a bit tender, share what you feel. Your ability to be open and vulnerable with others will help you to get the encouragement and camaraderie you need. Get into the habit of focusing on your needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be in your feels today, which is often a clear sign that you need a time out from all of the hustle and bustle going on in the world. If possible, try to carve out some quiet time for yourself so you can decompress and recharge your batteries. Being in the fresh air will also help you to renew.