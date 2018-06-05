We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 5, 2018.

While the mood of the day is much calmer than that of the last few days, we should be buzzing with creative energy today with the Moon in Pisces. At the start of the morning, there's a meeting between the Moon and Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with anything that requires a little ingenuity. This Moon-Uranus combination can also give us the fuel we need to make a fresh start or break through a creative block.

By late this evening, the Pisces Moon teams up with hard working Saturn in Capricorn, reminding us that we can make our dreams comes true with a little effort. With the Sun and Mercury meeting up in Gemini almost an hour later, our brains will be buzzing with all kinds of thoughts and ideas on how to make it happen. By the end of the night, sensitive Venus in Cancer gets into an opposition with power-hungry Pluto, which could push us to take a 'by any means necessary' approach when it comes to love and money — but will it be worth it?

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"If you can dream it, you can achieve it" might be the motto for you today, as the cosmos encourages you to go after something you've only dreamed about doing. The bold move you make today, could lead to some big rewards down the road later. P.S. don't neglect the power of community.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling super opinionated today. And while it's not wrong to stand up for things that you believe in, are you saying something that needs to be said or are you being reactive and allowing others to push your buttons? Speak your truth but you don't need to respond to every thing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be craving a change when it comes to your career or you may be ready to make the kind of career moves that puts people on notice. Either way, it's time to take a risk on you. The outcome may pleasantly surprise you. Also, you don't have to mold yourself to fit others expectations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the mood for some new experiences. Though in order to take off in the direction you want to go, you need to drop some dead weight first. If there's a relationship or a connection to someone that's been holding you back, it's time to break ties and put your well-being and happiness first.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might receive some good news on a financial investment or opportunity today, which could have you feeling like things are coming together the way you want. On another note, if your professional life has become too draining or toxic, it's time for you to do something about it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If dating has been slow going for you, the cosmos encourages you to get back out there and try again. Though this time with a plan: focus on your own enjoyment. You can be quite doting and giving to others but when it comes to attracting love, your happiness is magnetic. Do your thing.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You could manifest a promising financial or job opportunity today, that may require to you take a risk or step outside of your comfort zone. While it's OK to think things over, don't get too deep into your head. Remember, that you're capable of doing what you put your heart and soul into.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Romance is in the air today. Though whether or not you'll meet someone worth your while will depend on where your head is at. Remember you don't need to force anything to happen nor should you focus on everything that can go wrong. Be open to the fun and adventure of falling in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find yourself feeling a bit in your feels today, as something from your past could come bubbling up and have you questioning yourself. Know that whatever may have happened doesn't have any bearing on what happens to your future. In other words, you can write a new narrative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself inexplicably drawn to someone today, though it may be best not to fight the feeling. This person could be helping to open you up to the new experiences that you've been craving. On another note, your words are incredibly powerful. Speak what you want into existence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If a financial worry has been weighing you down, you could receive some news (or some cash) today that can help to alleviate some of the stress that you've been feeling. On another note, if you've been burning the candle at both ends, it's time for some balance. Treat yourself with more care.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you find yourself feeling a bit tender or self-conscious today, lean on a friend for support. On a different note, when it comes to your love life, are you blocking yourself from having something better with someone new by staying friends with your exes? Give that friends list a cleaning. Let go.