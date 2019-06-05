We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 5, 2019.

It may be a moody kind of a day with the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer. Though it could also be a day where we find the courage and motivation we need to overcome a challenge or to go after something we want. This theme will be especially strong as the Moon teams up with Mars in Cancer at the start of the day and opposes no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the late evening.

Of course, getting the job done today may call on us to rely on our community or close friends and family as with Cancer, the strength is in many opposed to a few. We might find this theme reiterated as the Cancer Moon joins forces with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces in the evening. This Moon-Neptune combo not only encourages us to connect with those we love, it also calls us to honor our intuition.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your June 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you find yourself feeling crankier than usual, you're called to stop for a sec and be proactive about your self care, even if it means slowing down and taking a nap. If you're feeling restless, a home organization or cleaning project could be the thing to shift the energy and mood.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're a busy bee today, though to avoid unnecessary arguments and distractions, you may need to be extra mindful about who and what you're giving attention to. Instead use that extra mental energy to focus on the things that really matter and to find innovative solutions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you've been looking to put in a request for a pay raise or looking to collect on money owed to you, today is your day to make sure you get your due. Overall, consider the ways that you have been asking for too little so you can change that. Don't let scarcity continue to scare you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got the fire in your belly today and there isn't anything that you can't make happen when you're all in — mind, body, and soul. Just be mindful of taking things too personally. Be true to what you feel, but know that you don't have to fight every battle that comes your way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your energy levels might be running low today, making it necessary for you to be picky and choosy about the responsibilities you take on now. If you need extra rest, take it. Take care of you. On a similar note, working behind the scenes could give you the focus and clarity you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A friend could rub you the wrong way today, which could trigger a disagreement. If this has been a lopsided relationship, it may be time to express how you feel. On a different note, you might need the help and support of your crew today — take it. Community can help you get far.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're encouraged to go for the gold today when it comes to your career and ambitions. Just be mindful of letting others zap your confidence or placing too much importance on winning. You've got what it takes to get the results you want. Trust your instincts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your enthusiasm is flying high now and you're reminded of the magic you can make when you believe that magic is possible. In other words, believe in the power of you. On a different note, be mindful of being overly opinionated now. Sometimes a belief can become a prison.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moodier than usual, though that's usually a sign that you need to acknowledge something you're feeling rather than trying to run away from it. Acknowledging what you feel can help you with releasing it. Meanwhile, a financial matter can be settled now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your partner or someone close to you could ruffle your feathers today. As such, you may need to draw some healthy boundaries where needed. On a similar note, how you can spend more time/better align with the people that fuel and inspire you? Guarding your energy will save you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You've got the eye of the tiger today, though be mindful of overextending yourself or selling yourself way too short when it comes to what you have to offer. Yes, there's always room for improvement but make sure you're not overdoing it on the way there.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling fired up today and the best way to hone that energy is to put it towards your passions. You might even be able to find the confidence you need to put your talents or creativity on display. Just be mindful of giving too much energy to naysayers.