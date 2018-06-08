We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for June 8, 2018.

It might feel like a mixed-bag this morning with the adventurous and passionate Aries Moon squaring off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn and teaming up with Mars in unconventional Aquarius. With this being the case, we might find our emotions all over the place, from feeling frustrated and cranky, to upbeat and restless. The good news is that this energy starts to wane as we get further into the day which may boost our spirits a bit down the line. Though the fiery Moon in Aries can generally have us feeling feisty and argumentative, on a positive note, the Aries Moon encourages us to do something today that stokes the fire in our hearts and makes us feel passionate.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your June 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may feel like you're running up against a wall today despite your best efforts. Despite whatever frustrations or delays that you might face today, try not to be too hard on yourself about them. Perhaps a different approach is needed. Meanwhile, look to your friends for encouragement.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It may feel like someone's burst your bubble today. Perhaps something you were hoping for didn't pan out or you're just not feeling as optimistic as you'd like. If this is the case, it's probably best to retreat for the time being and focus on doing things that nourish you on an emotional level.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something you want to happen may not be coming together due to a financial matter but it doesn't mean it won't happen at all. You may just need to revise or update your plans to a more realistic goal. On a different note, isn't it time to freshen up your current social circle? Meet new folks.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it time for a professional relationship to come to an end? It could be if the two of you can't seem to agree on how to divide the money and resources between you, especially if you're not getting your due share.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could easily feel like you've got too much to do today if you don't pace yourself. Maybe there's a project on your plate now that could stand to be broken down into smaller steps so you don't get overwhelmed. Someone close to you could offer you the muscle-power you need right now. Take it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be craving some serious intimacy right now but the romance/ dating pool seems to be a bit dry. The good news is that this situation is temporary. Though you could benefit from channeling all that pent up passion into something productive for the time being.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone close to you or someone you live with could rub you the wrong way today. Though you might do better to focus on your own happiness for now, rather than caving in to whatever they may be demanding — even if it's your energy. If you need to set some boundaries today, go ahead and do it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today could be fraught with frustrations and delays for you, especially when it comes to your professional life. If you feel like you're spinning your wheels, it could be a good idea to take a step back for a bit and direct your energy elsewhere. It's no use in trying to force something to happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might have your mind on some fun, but a financial situation could be getting in the way. Don't fret, because this situation won't last forever. On a different note, when it comes to romance, you could meet someone that triggers your insecurities. Don't let them shake your confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you usually like to follow the rules, know that some rules (and traditions) were meant to be broken, especially if they limit you in some way. You might have to keep this in mind today as some old family dynamics or "rules" may stand to get in your way. Release the past.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself feeling very opinionated and argumentative today, though you may be fighting battles that don't need to be fought. In other words, pick and choose your battles. If you don't have anything constructive to say for now, perhaps it's better not to say anything at all.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your finances continue to be a source of frustration and anxiety for you but know that this too shall pass. If anything, this experience is helping you to get clear about your worth and your values. In other words, you deserve to thrive. As such, someone behind the scenes could offer you assistance.