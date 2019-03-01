We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for March 1, 2019.

Although the Moon is in practical and stable Capricorn, there may be a few twists and turns today as love planet Venus enters unconventional Aquarius by mid-morning. With Venus in Aquarius, we'll find ourselves looking to break free of the norm and conventional values when it comes to love, relationships, and our approach to financial security.

By the afternoon, the tone of the day gets serious as the Capricorn Moon meets up with responsible Saturn. The best way to channel this cosmic energy is into anything that requires determination, patience, and a no-nonsense approach. Still, we'll have to be mindful of being to hard on ourselves or others, especially as the Capricorn Moon teams up with power-hungry Pluto by late tonight. However, if we're looking for a breakthrough of sorts, this Capricorn-Aquarius mashup can help.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

In terms of your accomplishments, try not to waste too much time looking for someone else to validate you or comparing your progress to what others may be doing. Keep putting in the work and own your power. If you need a pick-me-up, reach out and call on a friend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your star is on the rise when it comes to your career and others may turn to you today as the voice of authority. Take your moment in the spotlight but make sure not to second guess what you know. You are where you are for a reason. Meanwhile, it's time to make an idea concrete.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial obligation or expense could dampen your spirits today, but the good news is that you might be able to find a viable solution to take care of the matter once and for all. Overall, your long-term security is on your mind now. An opportunity could come your way that lifts you spirits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to draw some boundaries today with someone, especially if you've been giving too much of your power or energy to this person. On the flip side, you may need the support of your partner or some close to you. Intimacy and vulnerability can heal you now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today and things can seem insanely overwhelming if you don't prioritize the way you spend your time and energy. If possible look to ways that you can partner up with someone else so you can lighten your load. On another note, love is a bright spot.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Can you allow yourself to be loved with your imperfections? Today may push you to answer that question. While there's nothing wrong with self-improvement, take care that you're keeping your unique self from shining through out of fear or the quest for perfection. Take care of you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family life could be a bit stressful for you today. Though if you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone close to you about a weighty matter or something close to your chest, this could be a great day to do it. Lean on others for support and make time for joy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your thoughts and words could be a little too heavy today, which could stop you in your tracks before you even get started. That's why you'll have to be careful of exposing yourself to information and news that may add to the heaviness. Take time to nourish your mental health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your finances and long-term security, you could have the opportunity to manifest an opportunity today that can help you to bring in the bigger bucks. Reach out and make the connections you need to make as your words hold sway. Make sure to honor your worth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today in terms of how you may be perceived by others, which could trigger you to think negatively about yourself. However, as long as you're bringing your best self to the table that's all that counts. Your hard work will pay off. Finances may improve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit rundown and heavy today. If so, consider today to be your excuse to be selfish. Spend some time pouring some love into yourself as self-love is what you need most right now. A wardrobe change or a funky lipstick could be what the doc ordered.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might need to have a close talk with a friend today, that could help to repair the relationship or, it could give you the green light you need to walk away. Either way now's the time to address the issues you might have with a friendship rather than trying to avoid it. Let love guide you.